If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

£48 is a ludicrously low price for Razer's flagship wireless mouse

That's 72% off RRP for the Razer Viper Ultimate, the lowest price ever - and by some margin.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
a photo of a gamer holding a razer viper ultimate mouse at a desk festooned with rgb lighting

Razer's Viper Ultimate is one of my all-time favourite gaming mice - and now it's a massive 72% off at Amazon UK. That brings it to £48, an incredible deal for an ultralight mouse with optical switches, an ambidextrous design and HyperSpeed wireless. You even get a free wireless charging dock with it - what's not to like?

The Viper Ultimate hasn't left my desk since I first reviewed it back in 2020, and for good reason - it just ticks a lot of boxes. It feels great in the hand, with a symmetric design that suits right or left-handers equally well. The 69g weight is low for a wireless mouse, helping to flick onto an enemy or spin around in an instant, but Razer didn't put a bunch of holes in the chassis to do it so the mouse still feels right.

The wireless is super reliable and low-latency, and charging is dead-simple. Just drop the Viper onto its charging dock when you're done using it for the day, and magnetically-aligned pins will start the flow of electrons. Pick it up when you need it again, and you've got another ~70 hours of play time.

Inside, the Ultimate uses top-tier components including optical mouse switches that register faster than traditional mechanical switches and are rated for 70 million mouse clicks, making them more durable too. The optical sensor is rated for up to 20K DPI and is based on the reliable PixArt 3399.

There's also RGB lighting on the mouse and the dock, which can easily be disabled or set to a single colour if you don't want an attention-grabbing effect. (Personally, I love the rainbow puke look, but clearly I have no class!)

So yeah - I was recommending this mouse even at its £170 original price point, and at £48 I'm practically begging you to pick one up. This is the best mouse deal I've seen all year, and isn't likely to be repeated - so do check some reviews, then pounce on this deal before it's too late!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch