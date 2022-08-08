Activision Blizzard announce Call Of Duty showcase, Modern Warfare 2 beta

Activision Blizzard have announced a reveal event focused on the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as what's next for Warzone. The showcase, called Call Of Duty: Next, will be on September 15th, and will be followed by an open beta for Modern Warfare 2.

As the name might suggest, Call Of Duty: Next will bring us all in on what's, er, next for the franchise. That's details on what to expect in Warzone's upcoming 2.0 version as well as 2022's Modern Warfare 2. In particular, Actiblizz will be doing a "full reveal" on the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. There'll be some streamers there to test things out in real time, and opportunities to get early access codes for the beta that begins the next day.

Apparently, the showcase will also feature some other unspecified "surprises". I don't know about you, but I'm hoping they surprise me with meaningful changes to their allegedly discriminatory work culture and letting their staff unionise!

For details on the Modern Warfare 2 open beta, coming after the showcase, Hayden's got you covered. And just as well, because while the announcement post warns you to clear your schedule from the 16th to the 26th, it's not actually quite so simple, with a handful of different access periods for different platforms and codes.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be releasing on October 28th, including returning to Steam. Warzone 2 is still scheduled for some time after that but before the end of this year.