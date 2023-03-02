If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Alienware's 34-in AW3423DWF QD-OLED ultrawide is down to £880 at Amazon UK

Believe it or not, that's a 26% reduction below its UK RRP.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is a monitor we've talked about a few times, as this 34-in ultrawide QD-OLED manages to outperform almost everything else on the market - albeit with a four-figure price tag that also eclipses almost every alternative.

Now though, this 3440x1440 165Hz gaming OLED has dropped in price by a sizeable 26% or £310. That brings the monitor well into three-figure territory at £880, still pricy but a reasonable value given that this Dell monitor is head and shoulders above its IPS, VA and TN opponents.

There's a lot to like with this monitor, but the QD-OLED panel is the most important feature. This panel comes from Samsung and is a Quantum Dot OLED, meaning it offers better brightness, less susceptibility to burn-in and more vibrant colours than your typical OLED display. And of course, as it is an OLED, you also get all of the usual benefits there too - perfect blacks and infinite contrast, near-instant pixel response times, gorgeous colours, wide viewing angles and much more. The colours and contrast are brilliant for games of all kinds, while the excellent motion handling and high refresh rate are handy for anything fast-paced.

The rest of the package is solid too, with FreeSync and G-Sync support, a stable stand, VESA mounting options and a cool appearance that is very gamer-y from the back and slightly more professional from the front.

Overall, this is probably my favourite monitor right now and well worth picking up at a reduced price.

