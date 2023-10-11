Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: The best cheap mechanical gaming keyboard just got cheaper

In terms of usefulness to the average PC owner, sales events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days aren’t just for knocking hundreds off big-ticket hardware. They can also make already-affordable kit even more of a bargain, as is the case with the Logitech G413 SE mechanical keyboard: a snip at £60.

This has been on our best gaming keyboards list for a while now, specifically for delivering all the satisfying finger-feel (and durability) of a true mechanical board with a pricing that puts it closer to high-end membrane and hybrid switch models. The G413 SE employs the bumpy 'tactile' style of mech switches, so it’s good for accurate typing, and it’s easily fast and agile enough for gaming duty as well. I actually ended up using this as my main keyboard for a while, despite having more expensive linear-switch boards piled up in a nearby cupboard, and I’d extra-extra-recommend it at this price.

UK deals:

As for more game-y features, the G413 SE does lack macro recording – it’s still a budget mechanical board, after all. But it does have enough anti-ghosting to make sure all panic-mashed inputs are registered correctly, and there’s solid white backlighting as a more tasteful alternative to the usual RGB. If you would prefer something fancier, head on over to our main Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals hub, where I’m still rounding up offers on all kinds of quality hardware.

And yes, Prime Big Deal Days is very much like Prime Day, in that deals like this are only available to Prime members. Unless you’ve activated the 30-day Prime free trial, which will get you in as well, and you can cancel it before the trial ends to make sure you don’t pay a penny in subscription fees.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's latest sale event for Prime members, is running across October 10th-11th. We're rounding up all the best Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals, with dedicated guides to our picks of the best graphics card deals and Steam Deck accessories deals.