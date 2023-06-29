AMD's entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X processor is available for £208
Versus a deal price of £250 six months ago.
When we last checked in on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X in December last year, it had dropped to £249 in the UK. Now, the same six-core 12-thread Zen 4 processor is down to £208, making a Ryzen 7000 build surprisingly affordable - especially when you take in the drop in AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory prices.
AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X is their entry-level Zen 4 processor, offering increased performance compared to their last-generation Zen 3 parts thanks to higher core frequencies, greater power delivery potential and DDR5 support. The 7600X hasn't been reviewed by RPS, but I did take a look at it over at Eurogamer, where I found the 7600X was around 25% faster than the 5600X, which is a huge advantage compared to your typical gen-on-gen increase.
There are faster Ryzen 7000 processors too - the 7700X, 7900X and 7950X are all faster general purpose processors, while the 7800X3D, 7900X3D and 7950X3D are even better for gaming - but with at least one more generation of processors coming out to fit the AM5 socket, getting a 7600X now and then upgrading to a higher-performance CPU later makes a lot of sense. For reference, here's the current AMD Ryzen 7000 lineup:
|CPU design
|Boost
|Base
|L3 cache
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|Zen 4 16C/32T
|5.7GHz
|4.2GHz
|128MB
|170W
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4 16C/32T
|5.7GHz
|4.5GHz
|64MB
|170W
|Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|Zen 4 12C/24T
|5.6GHz
|4.4GHz
|132MB
|120W
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4 12C/24T
|5.6GHz
|4.7GHz
|64MB
|170W
|Ryzen 9 7900
|Zen 4 12C/24T
|5.3GHz
|3.7GHz
|64MB
|65W
|Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|Zen 4 8C/16T
|5GHz
|4.XGHz
|96MB
|120W
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4 8C/16T
|5.4GHz
|4.5GHz
|32MB
|105W
|Ryzen 7 7700
|Zen 4 8C/16T
|5.3GHz
|3.8GHz
|32MB
|65W
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4 6C/12T
|5.3GHz
|4.7GHz
|32MB
|105W
|Ryzen 5 7600
|Zen 4 6C/12T
|5.1GHz
|3.8GHz
|32MB
|65W
For my money, the 7600X is only eclipsed in value by the 7600, but this slightly slower CPU is actually more expensive on Amazon UK at present - it's £220 compared to the £208 of the 7600X, so getting a slightly higher boost clock for less money is a no-brainer!
