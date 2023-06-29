AMD's entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X processor is available for £208

When we last checked in on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X in December last year, it had dropped to £249 in the UK. Now, the same six-core 12-thread Zen 4 processor is down to £208, making a Ryzen 7000 build surprisingly affordable - especially when you take in the drop in AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory prices.

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X is their entry-level Zen 4 processor, offering increased performance compared to their last-generation Zen 3 parts thanks to higher core frequencies, greater power delivery potential and DDR5 support. The 7600X hasn't been reviewed by RPS, but I did take a look at it over at Eurogamer, where I found the 7600X was around 25% faster than the 5600X, which is a huge advantage compared to your typical gen-on-gen increase.

There are faster Ryzen 7000 processors too - the 7700X, 7900X and 7950X are all faster general purpose processors, while the 7800X3D, 7900X3D and 7950X3D are even better for gaming - but with at least one more generation of processors coming out to fit the AM5 socket, getting a 7600X now and then upgrading to a higher-performance CPU later makes a lot of sense. For reference, here's the current AMD Ryzen 7000 lineup:

CPU design Boost Base L3 cache TDP Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 16C/32T 5.7GHz 4.2GHz 128MB 170W Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 16C/32T 5.7GHz 4.5GHz 64MB 170W Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 12C/24T 5.6GHz 4.4GHz 132MB 120W Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 12C/24T 5.6GHz 4.7GHz 64MB 170W Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 12C/24T 5.3GHz 3.7GHz 64MB 65W Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 8C/16T 5GHz 4.XGHz 96MB 120W Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 8C/16T 5.4GHz 4.5GHz 32MB 105W Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 8C/16T 5.3GHz 3.8GHz 32MB 65W Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 6C/12T 5.3GHz 4.7GHz 32MB 105W Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 6C/12T 5.1GHz 3.8GHz 32MB 65W

For my money, the 7600X is only eclipsed in value by the 7600, but this slightly slower CPU is actually more expensive on Amazon UK at present - it's £220 compared to the £208 of the 7600X, so getting a slightly higher boost clock for less money is a no-brainer!

Got any Ryzen 7000 questions I didn't answer here? Let me know in the comments below!