If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AMD's flagship RX 6950 XT graphics card is down to $610 at Newegg in the US

Around 15-20% faster than RTX 4070 for $10 more.

asrock rx 6950 xt with a colourful fan in the centre and shiny metal shroud
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

As you may have noticed, the RTX 4070 was released earlier this week - indeed, the official RPS 4070 review went live yesterday. It's a good graphics card, fundamentally speaking, but like many recent releases it's a bit more pricey than it should be at $599 / £589.

Thankfully though, in the US you can actually pick up AMD's more powerful last-gen flagship card, the RX 6950 XT, for just $10 more thanks to a deal at Newegg.

The RX 6950 XT performs better than the RTX 4070, with on average about 15-20% higher frame-rates in rasterised (ie non-RT) games. However, it does have some downsides too, namely that it's physically larger, draws more power, lacks a DLSS 3 competitor and uses FSR 2 instead of DLSS.

Still, despite the limitations the RX 6950 XT still makes a lot of sense for anyone that isn't interested in ray tracing or DLSS 3, as that higher frame-rate will provide a smoother experience in almost all games, while RT and DLSS 3 are only supported in a small (albeit rapidly growing) number of AAA titles. For more retro or indie fare, I'd say the RX 6950 XT is definitely the better card, although for these titles performance tends to be less of a factor anyway.

What do you think - is the RX 6950 XT the surprise RTX 4070 competitor that Nvidia wasn't expecting? Or is $599+ just too much to spend on a GPU in the first place. I'll look forward to seeing your answers in the comments if you've got the time and inclination!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch