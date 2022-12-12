If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AMD's powerful Ryzen 5700X CPU is down to $190 at Ebay

The 5800X's little brother is a better value.
amd ryzen 5700x processor in an amd box

Another week, another great AMD CPU deal on American Ebay. This time it's on the Ryzen 7 5700X, a powerful eight-core 16-thread processor with the same basic design of the 5800X - at a significantly lower price. This model debuted at $300, but is now available for just $190 when you buy it from Antonline on Ebay.

So what exactly is the difference between the 5700X, which remains un-reviewed by RPS, and the 5800X, which has had a full work-up? The answer is... not much. Both CPUs have the same number of cores and threads, the same cache and even the same box. The difference is that the 5700X runs a tad slower, with a base frequency of 3.4GHz instead of 3.8GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6GHz instead of 4.7GHz, and the rated TDP is lower - 65W for the 5700X and 105W for the 5800X.

In games and content creation benchmarks, that results in an advantage for the 5800X - but it's literally a few percentage points in pretty much all CPU-limited games at 1080p, and very few games at higher resolutions. That makes the 5700X a no-brainer, especially as this is an unlocked chip that can be overclocked - or more likely undervolted - to easily make up the meagre performance differential.

In short, don't consider the 5800X if it's at all more expensive than the 5700X - pick this up instead, and enjoy great performance at a lower cost. Use the extra money in the budget for a better-tier GPU, faster RAM, or anything really!

I hope this advice was helpful! Thanks for reading and stay tuned for more deals.

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

