AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is discounted in the US and UK

Good news, everyone! AMD's fastest graphics card is now available for less money, in what deals scientists are calling a "sale" or "limited time promotion". According to the latest research, this phenomena can be observed on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, specifically the UK and the US, with discounts applied on both sides. This makes it a better time to buy this particular item than times when it is more expensive, generally speaking.

The specifics are as follows: the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been discounted from $1000 to $900 in the US (tick the $100 code on the product page), while Sapphire's AMD reference design has dropped from £900 to £750 in the US (no ticking required).

I've actually been testing out the Sapphire Pulse model myself while my RTX 4090 was getting repaired, and I've been very pleased with its performance. Coming from the 4090, the frame-rates don't exactly wow, but given that it's about half the price yet delivers nearly 90 percent of the performance, it's actually a great value for its tier. That's in rasterised (ie non-RT) titles of course, and with ray tracing enabled the 7900 XTX is a fair bit slower - if at least a darn sight better than its predecessors.

FSR 2 image upscaling has seen increasing adoption too, although AMD's answer to Nvidia's DLSS 3 has still yet to be announced. Overall then, it's quite a capable package.

One final factoid about this graphics card: these Sapphire cards come with no RGB whatsoever, which is both unexpected and kind of welcome.

That's it for now - stay tuned for more deals on PC parts as we find them!