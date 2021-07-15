AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X hits new price lows in the US and UK

AMD's Ryzen 5000 desktop processors remain some of the best around when it comes to gaming and non-gaming performance, and prices are finally starting to come down after months of availability issues and price gouging. Today marked two new low prices for the Ryzen 5 5600X, the cheapest Ryzen 5000 processor, in both the US and UK.

In the UK, the 5600X dropped to £240 when you buy it from Currys with the code FNDDGAMING, while in America you can pick up the 5600X for $280 from Antonline on Ebay.

These are great prices for a high performance six core, twelve thread processor - especially one that comes with a competent Wraith cooler in the box. Pair it with a B450, B550 or X570 motherboard, and you've got a recipe for a performant gaming, streaming or content creation PC.

Today's discounts among the best we've ever seen for this processor, and make it a lot better value against something like Intel's 11400F or 10600K. AMD's ecosystem is generally cheaper to enter, thanks to the ability for even low-end boards to come with features like memory overclocking, as well as the 5600X's completely adequate bundled cooler; Intel CPUs really need a third-party air or water cooler to shine. To be fair, Intel's latest 500-series chipsets finally adopts a similar posture by providing memory overclocking to B and H-series boards, so an Intel system could become an equally good value once entry-level B560 and H570 boards start seeing heavy discounts. For now though, AMD remains on top in this regard.

In Katharine's Ryzen 5600X review, she said that AMD had "set a new benchmark for mid-range gaming CPUs". She lauded the new chip's gaming performance, power efficiency and bundled cooler, but did note that it was more expensive than the 3600X, the chip it nominally replaced in AMD's lineup, as well as the 10600K. The 3600X, 10600K and even 11600K remain cheaper than AMD's alternative, but the 5600X does look significantly better value at its current position some way below its RRP.

What do you think of the Ryzen 5 5600X? Are these prices cheap enough - or are you considering instead a higher-tier processor? Let us know in the comments below.