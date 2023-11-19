If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D drops to just £330 in the UK or $369 in the US

AMD's best gaming CPU with a free copy of the new Avatar game.

amd ryzen 7 7800x3d gaming cpu on a coloured background
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Updated on

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best value gaming CPU by a wide margin, often outgunning the Intel Core i9 14900K while costing nearly half the price.

Today the CPU is down to just £329.99 at Overclockers and Amazon in the UK or $369 at Best Buy and Amazon in the US - with a free copy of the ambitious Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game (to be released in early December) included.

In testing the 7800X3D for Digital Foundry, I found it was actually faster on average in games than even the Core i9 14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, two significantly more expensive CPUs.

That's down to its extremely large cache allocation and simple single-chiplet design that allows for very consistently good performance in a range of games - unlike the 7950X3D and the 14900K, which can be faster in some titles but also slower in others when factors like higher core-to-core latency or the more advanced core scheduling comes into play.

Overall, the 7800X3D is well worth picking up at this heavily reduced price point - this would make a brilliant CPU choice for any mid-range or high-end gaming PC.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
AMD CPU PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments