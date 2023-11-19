AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D drops to just £330 in the UK or $369 in the US

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best value gaming CPU by a wide margin, often outgunning the Intel Core i9 14900K while costing nearly half the price.

Today the CPU is down to just £329.99 at Overclockers and Amazon in the UK or $369 at Best Buy and Amazon in the US - with a free copy of the ambitious Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game (to be released in early December) included.

In testing the 7800X3D for Digital Foundry, I found it was actually faster on average in games than even the Core i9 14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, two significantly more expensive CPUs.

That's down to its extremely large cache allocation and simple single-chiplet design that allows for very consistently good performance in a range of games - unlike the 7950X3D and the 14900K, which can be faster in some titles but also slower in others when factors like higher core-to-core latency or the more advanced core scheduling comes into play.

Overall, the 7800X3D is well worth picking up at this heavily reduced price point - this would make a brilliant CPU choice for any mid-range or high-end gaming PC.