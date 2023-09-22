Get a free month of RPS Premium
AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is going for $389 with Starfield Premium Edition

A good price for a blazing-fast gaming CPU.

amd ryzen 7 7800x3d gaming cpu on a coloured background
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Want to get a powerful Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor for $50 off with a free copy of Starfield Premium Edition? B&H Photo in the US have you covered with their latest discount on AMD's fastest gaming CPU*, which sees the processor drop to $389 after debuting earlier this year at $439.

That's still a hefty chunk of change, but it's worth it for a gaming CPU that outfights the Core i9 13900K and trades blows with the much more expensive Ryzen 9 7950X3D, coming well ahead in some games and a tiny bit behind in others.

*Fight me

To use this processor, you'll need a 600-series AMD motherboard (eg A620, B650, B650E, X670 or X670E), DDR5 RAM and then all of the regular computer stuff (power supply, storage, most likely a graphics card if you want to game). These AM5 motherboards and DDR5 RAM have both become significantly cheaper over the past few months, so it makes more sense than ever to consider a Ryzen 7000 system rather than an older Ryzen 5000 build (or even Intel's 12th/13th-gen efforts).

AMD's advantage against Intel come in the form of better gaming performance (at the top end, anyway) and better power efficiency, with the 7800X3D producing significantly less heat and using less power than the Core i9 13900K and 12900K. However, these flagship Intel CPUs do have more cores, making them more balanced options for gaming and content creation roles where extra cores come in handy. Of course, AMD also have higher core count CPUs, so if you need them take a look at the 7900X, 7900X3D, 7950X or 7950X3D.

I think that I've covered this CPU often enough that you should have some idea of its strengths and weaknesses by now, so I'll just drop a link to my 7800X3D review over on Eurogamer and be on my way. Happy weekend everyone!

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch