AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X is down to £456.70 in a late Cyber Monday CPU deal

It was only a few days hence that we spotted a low price on the Ryzen 9 7900X, but for Cyber Monday there's an even better deal on offer at Amazon UK.

The deal price is £456.70, versus a normal price of £600, and is for stock from Amazon US - but that includes shipping, import duty and all other potential fees. There's even the possibility that fees are less than expected, as several US items I've ordered from Amazons overseas have come with small discounts.

Here's how I described the Ryzen 9 7900X the last time we brought it up:

I was a bit gobsmacked by the level of performance the [7900X] was kicking out... this is every bit as fast as Intel's 12900K, and even contends with the new 13900K... which costs £640. Ryzen 7000 in general and the 7900X in particular is also a big step forward over even Ryzen 5000, which itself was a big advancement over Ryzen 3000... so if you're coming from an older-gen Ryzen machine, you will see some solid double-digit percentage gains in CPU-limited scenarios, like 1080p high refresh rate gaming or content creation tasks like video transcoding or 3D rendering.

In general, this is a good choice if you want to do both gaming and content creation, but for pure gaming you might prefer the 7700X - which has a single CCD design that is faster in some gaming scenarios. Where the 7900X excels is in mixed workloads, where you might need to transcode videos or render 3D scenes during the day and game at night. It also works if you just want your computer spec sheet to have an impressive '9' in it.

Here are the best prices I could find for the other Ryzen 7000 models, if you're in the market for something a bit different...

What do you think of this deal - does a reduced price make AM5 more compelling as a platform, or is it still not as tempting as the mature AM4 and Ryzen 5000? Let me know in the comments below.