AMD's Rzyen 7 5800X3D drops to £306, a new low price

OK, this isn't fair. A week ago, I was genuinely excited that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was down to £348 at Amazon. Now though, thanks to a rogue 10% off deal at Ebay, you can pick up the same processor from Ebuyer's Ebay store for £306.

£306! That's a tiny price for a CPU that launched last year at an official RRP of £429 and a real-life asking price of £530. To get this reduced price, use code JAN10 at the checkout.

As we've covered the Ryzen 7 5800X3D not long ago, I'll quickly rattle through the reasons it's worth considering. First, this is the fastest gaming CPU (that will ever exist) for the now end-of-life AM4 platform, which includes B550, X570 and older platforms too. If you have an earlier Ryzen model, say a 3600 or 3700X, this will provide a massive boost to gaming performance - in some titles, on par with Ryzen 7000 which relies on a brand new AM5 socket, expensive motherboards, higher power usage and DDR5 RAM to attain its results. To get similar performance from a CPU that will happily perform on a cheap board and with relatively slow DDR4 (anything beyond DDR4-3200 is a bonus, anything beyond DDR4-3600 starts to hit diminishing returns) is kind of magical.

To achieve this, the 5800X3D uses a unique arrangement of L3 cache, which is stacked vertically - allowing AMD to fit three times as much as the otherwise nigh-identical Ryzen 5800X. The result doesn't affect all games - CS:GO famously is slightly slower on the 5800X3D compared to the 5800X due to its fractionally lower clockspeeds - but almost every game will run faster thanks to the extra cache, and some games substantially so. Often the 5800X3D will come between the other Ryzen 5000 chips and the new Ryzen 7000 lineup, sometimes tying it, and on the Intel side of things the 5800X3D sometimes beats the much more power-hungry and DDR5-equipped 12900K. Crazy.

(I don't think the 5800X3D has seen an RPS review, so I will link to my coverage over at DF if you're interested in the details.)

So - getting this level of performance at just over £300 is mega, especially if you were otherwise considering a brand new system. This is a great way to get more life out of an existing AM4 PC, and even coud be justified as a new build in 2023.