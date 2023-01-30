Aorus' FO48U 48-in OLED gaming monitor is down to $729 in the US

It's not often that you see an OLED TV for less than $800, and it's even less common to see an OLED gaming monitor for that kind of a price - especially when it's Gigabyte's well-respected FO48U, a 48-in model that supports 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort. It's got USB-C charging, KVM functionality, FreeSync/G-Sync... and it cost $1499 when it launched two years ago.

Now, you can pick it up for $729 at Newegg when you use code JAN2548, an outstanding deal for a monitor of this size and quality.

So what is there to know about the FO48U? Well, it's one of the most popular OLED gaming monitors in terms of both sales and critic reviews, as it's based around the incredible LG panel used in the C1 OLED. This isn't a QD-OLED or OLED evo panel, so its brightness isn't as much as these pricier alternatives, but it's still remarkably great. You get those perfect, inky OLED blacks, extremely wide viewing angles, gorgeous colours, near-instant pixel response times and just generally incredible image quality.

You also get the downsides of OLED - namely, an automatic brightness limiter that makes the screen dimmer when it too much of it is displaying white or light tones, in order to prevent burn-in - but this is a relatively minor inconvenience in exchange for the image quality you're getting, as even high-end IPS, TN or VA panel monitors can't hold a candle to OLED in anything apart from peak brightness.

Suffice it to say, given free choice of any of the best gaming monitors on the market, I'd go for an OLED over any of them - but they're certainly not for everyone. You'll need to have a big desk to fit a 48-in display, for a start, although wall or even desk-mounting is a possibility. Likewise, you will probably want to opt into some common-sense protections against burn-in, such as choosing a dark theme in your OS of choice, running a darker wallpaper and auto-hiding the taskbar, not to mention allowing the monitor to run its pixel refreshing feature when prompted... but again, you might be doing some of these things anyway so how big a sacrifice this is will depend on you.

In any case, actually PC gaming on an OLED makes it all worthwhile - and of course, the Aorus FO48U is also brilliant for watching TV and movies. At $729, it's better value than ever before too, so if you're interested read some reviews - RTings is great! - and make up your own mind. Cheers!