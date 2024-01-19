If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Arctic's Liquid Freezer II 280mm AiO is down to £70 at Amazon UK

280mm AiOs offer great cooling performance in a small space.

Image credit: Arctic/Rock Paper Shotgun
Earlier this week I reported on a great deal for the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240, a 240mm AiO with excellent reviews, over on Amazon US. Today I'm back with a confusingly similar deal: an all-time low price on the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280, a 280mm AiO with excellent reviews, over on Amazon UK. It's down to £70 following a 26% reduction, a great price for an AiO that regularly beats less powerful 360mm alternatives.

I think I pretty much said it all the last time I spoke about an Arctic Liquid Freezer II cooler, so take it away, past me:

[This cooler] generally gets strong reviews for its radiator, which offers highly effective cooling. However, the fans that come with the AiO aren't the best - they can be a little noisier than some other options, so the ultimate setup would pair this radiator with something like a Silent Wings 4 or Noctua NF-A14 for similar cooling potential but with less noise. I wouldn't recommend picking these up right away though, as depending on your other components and PC positioning the noise very well might not be noticeable.

Otherwise, this is a top choice AiO that performs well and, thanks to this [26%] discount, is in a much lower price bracket than it would be otherwise. Highly recommended, A++++++, would buy again.

Thanks, past me. One minor thing I'd like to add is that not all cases support 140mm fans - some are 120mm only - so double-check that your case supports a 280mm radiator in the position you want to mount this before hitting the 'buy now' button. OK, cheerio!

