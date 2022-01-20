Dice are continuing their efforts to fix up Battlefield 2042, with today bringing a patch fixing issues including some wonky hit registration, some crashes, and a bit of rubberbanding. Looking ahead, they've also revealed the much-requested new scoreboard which will arrive in February. After a few months, maybe the game will get to the state it should have been in when it launch in November.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 is now live on all platforms. It's mostly focused on fixes, addressing several crash problems and a whole lot of problems with the Soldier. These Soldier issues include:

Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn't always register on some parts of Sundance's hitbox

Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players

Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop

Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist

Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters

Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights

The update also fixed a problem which meant vehicle passengers would have their hit registration messed up when the driver's turret rotated. See the patch notes for info on more fixes and changes. Alongside this, they're making changes to XP gain in Portal mode.

Looking ahead, a Twitter thread yesterday laid out their plans for the future. Update 3.3, expected in "mid to late February", will bring the new scoreboard many have wanted so they can, y'know, actually see scores.

Scoreboard Refresh



In Update 3.3 we will refresh our existing Scoreboard UI with a new panel that showcases how players are stacking up across the server



Here's your first look at our Work in Progress

Voice chat, performance improvements, and matchmaking preferences in All-Out Warfare are still being worked on. Still no voice chat in a big multiplayer FPS. Wild.

Ed said in November's Battlefield 2042 review that the game simply "doesn't seem ready yet."