Battlefield 2042 looks like Battlefield but with big storms

And I am into it
Ed Thorn
Ed Thorn
Published on

I've been after a shooter that'll loosen my grip on Call Of Duty: Warzone and I think Battlefield 2042 might be it. Having watched the gameplay trailer at Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 showcase, it's large-scale shooty bang in areas exclusively ravaged by tornadoes and storms. Clear skies and an easy shot? Nah mate, not any longer. Have a tornado.

The Battlefield 2042 trailer basically showed off a bunch of things mentioned in Brendan's preview. Like the way the big tornado pulls helicopters and tuk tuks into it, then shreds them. I think it looks mightily impressive, especially the way these storms totally blanket the map in red dust.

We also got a look at the attachment swapping on the fly, which seems super handy. No more fiddling with scopes and magazines in a post-death screen. Oh, and Brendan also mentioned a "Canadian with a grappling hook", who makes an appearance early on in the trailer. They grapple up to the top of a big crane and it is marvellous. I know who I'm maining.

If you're hankering for some Battlefield 2042, you'll have to wait until October 22nd where it'll launch on Steam and Origin. If you pre-order (don't you dare do this), you'll get early access to the open beta.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

Ed Thorn

