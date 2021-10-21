Battlefield 2042 will tweak maps, UI and more in response to beta feedback

Battlefield 2042 has been and gone, and now its developers have written about what they learned based on player feedback. There are some straight fixes, some explanations, and lot more in a post on the Battlefield blog.

Also: a look at the five previously unrevealed specialists you'll be able to play as when the game launches.

Here's a trailer showing the five specialists that hadn't been announced previously, and which weren't playable in the beta:

Specialists are Battlefield's latest take on classes: customisable characters who have a unique specialty and trait. Developers EA Dice offered these extra five specialists up in part as a response to players who felt that specialists "were limiting team work."

EA Dice say, basically, "nuh uh." They say that the open beta was missing improvements to "the user interface, identifying between friend and foe, the ping system, and in-game team communication" which will make teamwork easier. And they say that players weren't able to play with all ten specialists, which will hopefully change things.

The rest of the post is a lot more concessionary, breaking down in great detail the way the game will change. That includes straightforward tweaks like doubling the number of tanks on the Orbital map or adding a 'nearby grenade' indicator, and more advanced discussion of performance, server tech, the onboarding experience and more.

These sorts of posts seem to have become a trend recently, with developers of other looming live service games like Halo Infinite going to great pains to break down what they have taken away from beta feedback. It's a welcome trend, too. I'm sure it's a good way to make a community feel heard, but it's interesting even as an outsider to see these games discussed in such depth.