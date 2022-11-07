Beef up an old laptop with this 480GB SSD for less than £25

Ebay's TAKEIT10 code offers a 10% discount on a wide range of PC components and peripherals, but I was tickled by this deal on an Integral 480GB SSD, which brings this sizeable drive down to just £24.

That's a solid £5 below the price of the same drive on Amazon, and well into bargain buy territory for anyone that wants to cheaply and easily add more storage to their desktop or laptop. If you have any old laptops that are still running on hard drives, for example, then this could be an awesome low-cost upgrade!

There's not too much to say about this 2.5-inch Integral SSD, so I'll keep things brief. The Ebay listing is for a V Series v2 drive, which is available in capacities from 120GB to 2TB, and uses a SATA interface (no M.2 / NVMe). That means speeds in the region of 520MB/s reads and 470MB/s writes, or about the same as your average SATA SSD - and of course well faster than your average hard drive.

It comes with a three year warranty, always nice to have, with an endurance rating of 160TBW. Like other SSDs, it offers a great level of resilience to temperature variation, vibration, humidity and knocks compared to a spinning disk hard drive, and also offers completely silent operation which is a godsend for anyone that's had to live with a noisy hard drive.

Overall, this drive is nothing special - but the bargain basement price makes it worth considering for sure.

If you have any questions, please let me know in the comments below; otherwise I'll see you for the next deals posts tomorrow! Until then, keep your stick on the ice.