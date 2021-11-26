Save 35% on a Rock Paper Shotgun yearly subscription this Black Friday!

The spacious NZXT H710 PC case has shed £40 on Black Friday

Before Black Friday I considered harnessing its powers to my own benefit, by upgrading from my current, increasingly defective and technically stolen chassis. Now I may have found that new case, and I’m willing to share: it’s the NZXT H710 and it’s a healthy £40 off.

I’ve always been happy to deal with NXZT cases’ less-than-perfect airflow in exchange for their pleasantly clean, straightforward designs, though I remember when this case’s ancestor – the H700i – came out, it was overpriced and appeared to make a materials downgrade from the S340 models I liked so much. Now that there are more affordable non-i models (this just means they don’t come with NZXT’s superfluous Smart Hub), plus the integrated USB-C port that the H710 and H710i introduced, the whole design has grown on me. And that Black Friday price is a big drop down from the RRP, too.

Do note that this price is only for the white version, which is a shame – there is a red/black version that doesn’t look as ugly as it sounds, but it appears either sold out or maintaining considerably higher prices elsewhere.

Nonetheless, I’ve handled this case on review systems enough times to know it’s a good’un, with easy-to-use cable routing and plenty of room to get your hands (or a long GPU) in. The fact that that the entirely of the top and front edges are hole-punched into vents also means a reasonable degree of ventilation, which isn’t always the case (hah) for those with solid front panels.

