Around this time last year, I put out a call for headset recommendations, looking for something cheapish and not terrible. An Internet Friend offered me an old set and I gratefully accepted, not being in the position to turn down free stuff. A few days later, I opened the package that arrived to find, not the slightly dodgy cast-off I’d expected, but a shiny SteelSeries Arctis 5. I’m not someone who gets good quality peripherals very often and the sheer generosity made me shed more than a few tears. Using it is like having an angel gently hug my head while they whisper game noises in my ears.

Which is all just a long-winded way of saying that the SteelSeries Arctis headsets are very good and you should totally check out the SteelSeris Arctis 7 deals we have featured below the jump.

The Arctis 7 is the wireless sibling of my Arctis 5 and was declared “the best gaming headset ever made” by our Katharine way back in the beforetimes of 2017. You may think that in the fast paced world of PC bits and pieces, that may have changed and that I’m trying to sell you an old dud. A quick glance at our 2021 headset roundup will clear that up. Let’s see...Arctis 7...ahh, here we go. “The best wireless gaming headset.” Well, there you go, chums. Right now, you can get it with a hefty discount in both Her Majesty’s Quidpounds and United Freedom Bucks!

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a comfortable, feature packed headset with superb audio quality and a great mic. The ChatMix function, which allows you to favour chat applications over games or vise versa with just a twiddle of a single knob on the headset, is a personal fave, along with the red light on the mic that lets you know if you’re muted. The latter has saved me from embarrassment so many times!