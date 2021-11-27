Well, chums, Black Friday itself has been and gone. I’m still here though, highlighting deals for you, because we’re in deals season now and the ride is going to continue all through to Christmas and the New Year beyond! The whole Black Friday phenomenon is very weird if you’re old enough to predate online shopping and not from the USA. Feels like just yesterday that everyone was terrified of using their credit cards online, Amazon was just a book shop and Thanksgiving was just something you only heard of on American TV shows. Now it’s another huge American export, allowing retailers to extend their discounting shenanigans for a whole extra month. The worst thing about it is that our colonial cousins keep some of the best bargains for themselves, as is the case with this Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard.

Yes, you can still get £20 off in the UK, but that’s not a patch on the whopping $50 discount Amazon is offering in the US. Not only that, but you get a choice of traditional black or a rather fetching pink. I know brightly coloured PC peripherals aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s always nice to see colour variants included in deals. Both models come with the “Tactile and Clicky” Razer Green switches, which are similar to the more broadly available Cherry MX Blues. As a result, fans of silent typing may want to look elsewhere.

Other features include a plush detachable wrist rest, programmable RGB lighting, and doubleshot ABS keycaps, which is a fancy way of saying that the symbols on the keys won’t wear off. All of this combines to make a solid keyboard with all the features you’d expect and now you can get it with a hefty discount. If you’re in the US.