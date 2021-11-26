When I write one of these Black Friday deal posts for your perusal, the first thing I do is light up a candle and delve into the dusty depths of the RPS archives to see if we have reviewed the product in question. Due to my lowly status, I’m not allowed to handle such hallowed items, so I must consult the wisdom of my betters. We haven’t written about the wired HyperX Cloud II 7.1 headset, but Katharine looked at the wireless version, which is the same, but with less wire. Katharine again, hmm? Is this some kind of conspiracy? Is she using her boss lady powers to get all the good stuff? Or did she just used to be our hardware editor? I’ve connected the dots!

Unsolved mysteries aside, the HyperX Cloud II is a fantastic headset, all shiny red aluminium and smooth matt black. It’s not just a pretty face, with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and noise cancelling, all you need for a pleasant gaming and/or chat experience. Katharine found it comfortable with superb sound and a good mic, stating that purchases would be “very pleased indeed.”

The one grumble was the cost, but if you can forgo the freedom of wirelessness, the current £59 asking price of the wired incarnation is considerably more wallet-friendly than the £150 version we looked at. It’s a bargain and that, after all,is what this season is really about.