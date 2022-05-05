Build a tiny PC in this Cooler Master NR200P Mini ITX case for £76

The Cooler Master NR200P is, in my humble opinion, the best value Mini ITX case you can buy right now. For its street price of £110, you get a compact yet easy to build in design with a choice of mesh or glass side panels, plus a pair of low profile 120mm fans. Today however, you can pick up this brilliant little case for £76 in black or white, or £85 to £96 for colours like orange, purple, teal and pink. Either way you slice it, this is an incredible case for the money - and I should know, I've got two of them in my room right now.

What I really love about the NR200P is that it's surprisingly easy to fit full-size components. The bottom of the case can be used entirely for graphics cards, meaning even triple-slot cards up to 330mm long can be installed. For CPU cooling, you can fit up to a 280mm AiO (!!) on the side, or a 140mm AiO on the front or bottom. Reasonably-sized tower coolers are also possible, with the likes of the Scythe Fuma 2 just barely fitting (up to 155mm tall to be exact). You'll likely want to use a Mini ITX motherboard and SFX power supply to make sure your other components fit, but builds with SFX-L power supplies also work. This is quite a popular case, so it's easy to look online and see what people have managed to fit inside them.

Working in the NR200P is very easy - you can take off all of the side, bottom and top panels, making it easy to pass in the components you need. It took me about an hour to assemble my build with a 240mm AiO and RTX 3080 graphics card, and that included one false start when I forgot to thread a cable under the motherboard. Some small form factor cases are really annoying to work in, but the NR200P is the exception - especially if you go with the standard Mini ITX + SFX PSU + 240/280mm AiO arrangement.

Once your build is complete, you're left with a tiny PC that nonetheless feels solidly constructed. That makes it easy to take it with you if you travel to work or school regularly and want a desktop PC with you at both locations, or you can just keep it on your desk and enjoy its modest footprint and cute appearance. I use my NR200P build as a media PC, keeping it upstairs doing stuff most of the time and then bringing it down to the living room when I fancy playing PC games on the TV. It's been a relevation, honestly, and now I want to spread the word about how fun these tiny PCs can be.

Good work, tiny computer! pic.twitter.com/jSzIDanbfc — Will Judd 威廉 (@wsjudd) May 5, 2022

So - if you're considering a small form factor build, check out some reviews of the NR200P and come back here if you fancy picking one up! I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments too - is this the sort of case you'd never choose, or one that you're tempted by? Have you built in a small case like this before? Get in touch and let me know!