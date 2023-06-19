Build your next gaming PC in this discounted Phanteks Eclipse G500A case

If you're after a clean white case with RGB lighting and great thermals without spending a fortune, then this discounted Phanteks Eclipse G500A D-RGB ATX case is a strong choice at £93.99, following a £56 discount at Currys.

For the money, you get a critically-acclaimed and good-sized mid-tower case, complete with support for modern (ie giant) components, three fans, and mesh panels used throughout to ensure a great balance between noise, dust and thermals.

The case comes with three RGB fans and two RGB zones in the case itself, with a number of single-colour or multi-colour effects possible via simple case controls or software. Front I/O is solid, with two full-size USB ports, one USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and there's room for a huge number of HDDs/SSDs to be installed too (up to 10 3.5-inch HDDs and up to 9 2.5-inch SSDs).

Here's how things look in terms of compatibility - pretty strong, I would say! For reference, the RTX 4090 FE is the largest GPU I've ever tested, and it measures just 304mm - and even if you got a 358mm custom model you're still well covered!

Motherboards up to E-ATX

GPUs up to 435mm long

CPU air coolers up to 185mm tall

PSUs up to 250mm long

Front radiators up to 420mm

Top radiators up to 360mm

I've not used this version of the Phanteks Eclipse myself, but reviews from the likes of Kitguru and TechPowerUp suggest excellent thermal performance, an easy build experience and great component compatibility. Their listed negatives mainly focus on the build quality provided for the price, but at £94 compared to the £150 review price, I think there's very little to complain about here!

Have you used Phanteks cases? Let me know your impressions in the comments below!