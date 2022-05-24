Buy an external GPU enclosure with an RTX 2060 for £300

A refurbished Lenovo Legion Graphic BoostStation with an RTX 2060 graphics card normally costs £400, but right now you can pick one up on Ebay for £300 with code CROWN20. That's a good deal on the entry-level RTX graphics card, giving your laptop access to hardware-accelerated ray tracing, DLSS to boost frame-rates and a solid card for 1080p AAA gaming.

External GPU enclosures are a great way to boost the gaming performance of a laptop without a discrete graphics card (or one with a slightly older GPU). Using a desktop graphics card like the one provided with BoostStation, even over Thunderbolt 3, should provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates over most laptop solutions.

I'd say that the ideal candidate for this enclosure is somewhere in the GTX 10-series or earlier, but honestly you could take out the RTX 2060 and put in something more powerful if you wanted - the enclosure supports up 300W graphics cards, so anything at an RTX 3070 Ti or below should be accommodated!

It's rare to find good external enclosure for under £250, especially this well-reviewed model from Lenovo, so getting one *with a graphics card* for £300 is pretty spectacular. I'm tempted to get it and I've already got a GPU enclosure sitting in my office!

The units are 'certified - refurbished' from Laptop Outlet and come with a 12 month warranty. Generally these devices are pretty straightforward - just a power supply, a PCIe slot and some circuitry to facilitate the Thunderbolt connection - so it ought be a pretty safe purchase compared to buying new.

What do you think of this deal? Let me know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more dealios on the down low. Or something.