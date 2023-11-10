What is the best lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 3? In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, being smart about what lethal equipment you choose and how you use it can ultimately lead to easier and faster kills. It'll depend on your playstyle, but there's plenty of items on our list that can quite literally change the game entirely, if you play your cards right.

It's worth noting, when it comes to the best vest to equip, you may also be altering how many pieces of lethal equipment you can carry. The Engineer Vest and CCT Comms Vest take your lethal slot away and the Demolition Vest gives you two pieces of lethal equipment to play with. So, keep an eye to make sure you're kitted out to harness the most complimentary setup.

11. Thermite

Description: Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces.

The Thermite is a sticky grenade that deals out sparks, causing damage over a short period of time. While they work great if you precisely stick a vehicle, they're not so hot when it comes to dealing damage to opponents. Damage wise, they're overpowered by the likes of the Semtex and Drill Charge, which feature higher on our list of the best lethal equipment in MW3.

10. Thermobaric Grenade

Description: Cookable grenade. Creates a large explosion that stuns, leaves a fiery residue, and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time.

The Thermobaric Grenade excels as an armor weakener against the likes of Juggernauts or armored vests. It'll dish out a large blast radius, but the damage will be low. Cooking it up and sending it to finish off an enemy is a useful tool for this piece of lethal equipment, but not one of the best.

9. Throwing Star

Description: A swift and deadly throwing star that inflicts a wounding effect on the target.

Back from MW2, the Throwing Star can be used as a follow-up to your bullets to cause damage to your enemies. It's faster to toss than the Throwing Knife, but it comes with some cons; it's not retrievable, doesn't bounce off surfaces, and you'll need two to eliminate an enemy as opposed to one Throwing Knife. And thus, here lies its positioning on our list.

8. Drill Charge

Description: Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.

The Drill Charge burrows into surfaces before exploding, which means you can infiltrate walls, vehicles, roofs, and deployable covers that enemies might be hiding behind. Stick it to a vehicle and it will kill the pilot. Drill it into a wall and it'll make any campers run or suffer the consequences. A sneaky bit of kit for taking out sneaky players.

7. C4

Description: Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely using a "use Lethal Equipment" button when the equipment is deployed. Double-tapping the "Interact/Reload" button always detonates the explosives.

Often compared to the Drill Charge for usability, the C4 is a brick that needs to be thrown at a specific target and then manually detonated once placed. If you aim wrong, it's not going to be as impactful, and even if you aim right, you still have to take the time to detonate it, removing you from using your weapons for a short amount of time.

6. Claymore

Description: Proximity-activated explosive mine.

Not as effective as a Proximity Mine, but still a solid choice of lethal equipment for setting up traps in doorways, tight spots, or to protect an area you're guarding, Claymores explode when enemies run past and unleash spicy tactical damage.

5. Proximity Mine

Description: Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area.

The Proximity Mine detects movement nearby triggering it to launch into the air and explode, dealing out damage to the enemies in its surrounding area. This piece of lethal equipment is perfect in high traffic areas and can cause a great deal of damage to others if cleverly placed.

4. Frag Grenade

Description: Cookable fragmentation grenade.

Cook it up and send it in. The Frag Grenade is a Call of Duty staple that can be directed towards enemies and even better, bounced off surfaces to reach anyone hiding at a sneaky angle.

3. Throwing Knife

Description: Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal on impact in Core MP.

The Throwing Knife takes some getting used to, but if you learn how to land your shots you've got one-hit kills that are game enders for your enemies. The Throwing Knife can also then be picked up off the enemy once they're down to use again and again.

2. Semtex

Description: Timed sticky grenade.

Stuck! The Semtex is essentially a frag grenade that can stick to surfaces, or even enemies if aimed precisely. It's got a lot of damage to deal and if you throw it right can be very impactful amongst enemies.

1. Breacher Drone

Description: Explosive drone that explodes on proximity to an enemy or on impact.

There's been a lot of discussion between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players around how powerful the Breacher Drone is. The fact it's capable of exploding directly on and possibly taking out multiple enemies makes it an extraordinary piece of lethal equipment in any game mode, but especially Ground War and Mosh Pit. Throw it in the direction of your enemies and watch it explode.

Zombies-exclusive lethal equipment

Molotov Cocktail

Description: Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact.

The Molotov Cocktail returns, but only in Modern Warfare Zombies mode and not in core multiplayer. For this reason, it doesn't get placed in our rankings, but it's still worth talking about. It's a smart lethal move for clearing out a room and dealing damage over time, which fortunately is super helpful in Zombies.

That about sums up everything we've got on the best lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 3. You'll want to make sure you're equipped with the best field equipment and best tactical equipment to run alongside your play though, so be sure to check out our guides and ensure you're suited and booted.