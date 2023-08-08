Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date, trailer, and more

Looking for the Modern Warfare 3 release date? Call of Duty is, as rumoured, back for another full game this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has now been officially revealed, and a release date set for later this year. If you want to know more, then we've got all the details right here!

In this guide, you'll find everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, including the release date and the latest trailer. As more information appears, we'll be sure to add it to this page so that you can stay up to date.

Modern Warfare 3 release date

Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023.

In the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5 details released by Activision earlier in July, they announced that a full reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 will occur in Warzone soon. This limited-time reveal event does not yet have an official date, but it is reportedly coming on August 17, according to a leak noticed by CharlieIntel on Twitter.

No further details have been confirmed yet, but we expect that it'll release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

Modern Warfare 3 trailer

There is currently one trailer for Modern Warfare 3, and it's just a teaser of what's to come. The teaser, which you can find below, features long-time good guy Captain Price and plot-twist bad guy Commander Graves.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 teaser

The pair speak ominously over a red background, with Price talking about cutting the heads off snakes (presumably related to Graves betraying Task Force 141 in Modern Warfare 2), before Graves says "Never bury your enemies alive." Spooky.

Modern Warfare 3 details

Information on Modern Warfare 3 is admittedly thin right now, but some leaks have shed light on what to expect.

IGN spotted leaks from dataminers earlier this month which included some weapons that'll reportedly appear in Modern Warfare 3, including the ACR assault rifle, the Glock 21 pistol, and the Uzi Pro submachine gun.

It also looks like slide cancelling will return in Modern Warfare 3 (and also come to Warzone), after streamer FaZe Swagg received a package containing a pair of slides, a large can, and a mobile phone (cellphone) alongside the message "You’ll be expected to move more quickly in Al Mazrah". I'm not sure whether that piques my interest or puts me off, to be honest. Slide cancelling makes things faster, but it also makes COD far too intense for my liking.

That wraps up everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 right now. If this announcement has you eager to hop back into Warzone, then check out our list of the best guns and the best loadouts.