Wondering how to Prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? If you've already played hundreds of hours of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, you might be keeping a close eye on your rank and hoping to take it to the next level. Previous Call of Duty games featured the Prestige system, which allowed players to continue ranking up after reaching the max level cap as long as they hit certain XP thresholds.

However, while the Prestige system does make a return in Modern Warfare 3, experienced players might have to wait a little bit longer before they can show off a shiny new emblem on their account. Here's everything you need to know about how to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Prestige

While the Prestige system is planned for MW3, you cannot Prestige at launch. The maximum multiplayer level is currently 55, and if you've already hit that, you'll have to wait until Season 1 begins to start gaining Prestige.

The existence of the Prestige system in MW3 was confirmed in an early November Activision blog post, which hinted that additional challenges would become unlocked at Prestige milestones, as well as more difficult objectives and XP. The post promised that more information would become available closer to the onset of Season 1.

Once the Prestige system is added to the game, it is highly likely that it will follow a similar ranking system as Modern Warfare 2, where Prestige 1 unlocked at Rank 56, Prestige 2 unlocked at Rank 100, Prestige 3 unlocked at rank 150, and further Prestiges continued to open up every 50 levels. Players will be able to gain Prestige via the XP earned from winning matches and leveling up their guns.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date

The Call of Duty franchise has elevated its multiplayer mode with regular content patches, dubbed Seasons, for the last several games, including last year's Modern Warfare 2. While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, Modern Warfare 3's Season 1 is expected to commence in early December.

December 6 is a possible date, based on the fact that both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 are expected to end on that day, following recent seasons' average duration of around two months.

A November 9 tweet from the official Call of Duty account confirmed that Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 was around the corner, and would present a plethora of features, including three new 6v6 multiplayer maps, additional multiplayer modes including Gunfight and All or Nothing, and an Urzikstan Warzone Map.

As soon as an actual release date is confirmed, we'll update this guide accordingly.

That's all we know on Modern Warfare 3's Prestige system at the moment. For a comprehensive look at our favourite weapons, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, as well as our guide to the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts.