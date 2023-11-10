How to level up weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3

How can you level up weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3? So, you've got a weapon you really want to level up, pronto, and you're wondering the best way to do it in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. To save some precious time, we've put together the top tips on how to get all those attachments and camos unlocked quickly.

As you work through our tips, you'll also notice that as time goes on, you'll get more proficient with the weapon regardless. More proficiency equals more efficient kills equals more XP. So, while our tips will help you get there faster, you'll profit from your own skills improving in conjunction with this guide. Perfect. Let's get into it!

How to level up weapons fast in MW3

Here are a few top tips for leveling up your weapon fast in Modern Warfare 3:

1. Use your chosen weapon a lot

This may sound really obvious, but if you're focused on leveling up a certain weapon, make sure you're always using it to get your kills. It's all about the grind when it comes to gaining XP, so make sure you've got it equipped on a few different classes so if you do want to switch to a different playstyle, your weapon of choice will come with you.

As always, headshots will get you more XP. Being precise with your shots will also help you level up faster and as you progress, be sure to use all the different attachments… which leads us onto our next top tip.

2. Complete attachment challenges

Each weapon type comes with specific attachment challenges to complete that will reward you with some healthy XP. Depending on the attachment, the challenge is usually to achieve a certain number of kills and once you've done that, you'll be rewarded with about 750-1000 XP per challenge.

3. Complete weapon specific challenges

You can also, of course, carry out the challenges attached to your chosen weapon type. They'll range from achieving a certain amount of kills to a certain amount of headshots and with each challenge, you'll work your way up the levels; Marksman, Veteran, Veteran (Prestige), and Master (Prestige). The further into the level tiers, the higher the reward. Achieving maximum proficiency on your weapon of choice will also give you 10,000 XP.

If you focus on completing these weapon-specific challenges, you will be rewarded with that sweet, sweet XP that'll feed into your levelling up. The higher the level, the closer you are to unlocking that Gold camo reward as level 31.

4. Complete weapon-related daily challenges

Each day in the lobby, three new daily challenges will appear. If you spot any specific challenges that are related directly to your weapon, do them. It's as simple as that.

5. Use a Prestige Token of Double Weapon XP

Prestige Tokens, earned by prestiging in MW3, come with special perks. The most relevant for this guide being the Double Weapon XP. When you activate the token, you'll be able to gain double XP on your weapon for two hours in-game time.

The Double XP tokens can be obtained by completing campaign missions. Luckily, your Double XP tokens will also transfer over to MW3 from MW2. Check out our full mission list guide detailing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

6. Double XP events

Keep a close eye on the Modern Warfare 3 events as they'll sometimes offer up double XP, which means if you participate in them, you'll be leveling up your weapon twice as fast.

7. Try out specific game modes

Ground War is the game mode we'd recommend playing if you're focused on leveling up your weapon fast. With an increased player count and a longer runtime, there's a wealth of opportunity to clock up kills and in turn, XP. You can also respawn in a chosen location, so you can throw yourself straight back into the action or pick a more strategic standpoint to pick enemies off.

Of course, playing any game mode a lot will help you level up and just playing MW3 in general will also get you levelling up. There's just some modes that are better than others.

That's all our top tips for leveling up weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3. Once you've unlocked all those precious attachments, you'll want to make sure you're set up with the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts.