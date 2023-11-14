How to play solo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Looking to play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo? MW3 Zombies is back with a bang, living up to the tried and tested formula that has always been a standout for fans - or should that be unliving up?

However, you'll notice as you boot it up that the game tends to load you into matchmade squads automatically, making it hard to tell if there's even a solo mode to begin with. To find out more about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, check out our full explainer below.

Can you play Modern Warafre 3 Zombies solo?

You'll be pleased to know that the answer is yes - you can play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo, without a squad. As opposed to the usual three-player matching, you can play solo or as a duo if you don't fancy your chances of braving the apocalypse with strangers online. To enable solo play, you'll need to follow these steps to forgo the above-mentioned matchmade squads:

In the Zombies lobby, look for the button on the bottom left of the screen that says 'Squad Fill'

Toggle the button 'Off' by pressing the 1 key on PC, Left Trigger if playing on an Xbox, or L2 if on PlayStation .

Now, when you press 'Start', you'll only spawn into the map with your current party.

, you'll only spawn into the map with your current party. If it's only you in your current party, you'll then enter the map solo, and if you're readied up with a friend, you'll enter as a duo.

Note that although you have control over your party with this method, you'll still likely bump into other players on the map, given this is an online mode .

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best tips for playing MW3 Zombies solo

Without a squad, you'll be faced with even greater challenges in MW3 Zombies. As such, you'll need to gather the best tactics to make sure you hold your own against the encroaching zombie horde. We've listed below the top tips to keep in mind when playing MW3 Zombies as a solo act.

Upgrade your weapons

Within Modern Warfare 3 Zombies there are three Pack-a-Punch machines (see the image below, if you're unfamiliar with what they look like). This is where you can trade Essence for valuable weapon upgrades. These machines often ask for a hefty price, however, so make sure you're farming a good amount of Essence. You can do this by fulfilling contracts and killing zombies, the higher the zombie level will usually determine the amount of Essence you get so make sure you're taking on Elite foes when you can. Contracts can be found by following the blue icons on your map.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Mystery Boxes

To survive as a lone wolf, upgrading your weapons is the most important factor but you also need quality guns to start with. Mystery Boxes are a viable option to get some seriously good weaponry, the caveat being that it is randomised and there is no guarantee of what you'll get. We think it's still worth the risk, though, as you can get some of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3 in these curious little crates. Look out for them on your map, highlighted by a blue light.

Fulfil contracts

Although it can be tempting to get lost within the zombie-killing tide, contracts are a great source of Essence and even more resources like Cans, Aether Tools and Mods. Although these contracts are easier with a squad, we reckon the Raid Weapon Stash and Escort the ACV contracts are very doable as a solo act, and offer some nifty rewards to help toughen your build.

Don't forget about melee weapons

Blasting your way through with the best assault rifles is a fun pastime, but don't forget about how effective melee weapons can be against zombies, particularly if ammo is short and you let the zombies creep up on you. It's easy to let yourself get swarmed and a quick knife here and there can buy you that valuable time to get some distance on the pesky creatures.

Get yourself a pet

Any apocalypse is better with a furry friend and MW3 Zombies is no different. It is possible to get a temporary zombie dog companion which will help you take down other zombies on your behalf. To obtain the dog companion, you need to get a Chunk of Flesh, a rare item that's dropped randomly from defeated zombies. Once you have one of these, find a Dog House and put the Chunk of Flesh inside by interacting with it. Once completed, the house will explode and a Hellhound will spawn. This pooch will happily accompany you as you rampage across the map, and yes - you can pet the dog.

That rounds off everything you need to know about launching and taking on solo mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. For more Modern Warfare 3 tips and tricks, check out our guide to all weapon stats in the game for a quick comparison of the strongest guns, and to get an idea of the game's full gun meta, see our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.