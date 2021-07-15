If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Call Of Duty: Warzone adds a new game mode and tonnes of weapon tweaks

Season 4's mid-season update has dropped some big changes
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
An image from Warzone Season 4's mid-season update which shows a masked operator wielding a mace as an explosion erupts behind them.

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 mid-season update has landed, and let me tell you, there's a lot to digest. Namely, there's a new objective-based game mode where you escort trucks, and an absolute tonne of weapon balance tweaks. I'm talking about a vast list of guns that have been nerfed or buffed or in-between. The meta hasn't just been shaken up here, it's been flung out of the window.

First off, Warzone now has an objective-based game mode called Payload. It pits two teams of 20 players against each other in a race against the clock. Namely, one team has to escort two beefy trucks through a series of checkpoints, while the opposing team attempts to stop them by purchasing barricades or even entire buildings. I'm excited to give it a go, mainly because it's something truly different from their usual twists on last-man standing modes.

And then we've got a ridiculous number of Warzone weapon changes which I won't list here because you'll drown in numbers and nerfs. Raven Software said that they'd tinkered with so many weapons as it's their "first major step towards increasing the average time-to-kill within Warzone".

They also acknowledge that there's always going to be a "best weapon", but they're working towards making each weapon viable so that players don't feel "at a distinct disadvantage for not conforming to the generally accepted 'best weapon'". Hear hear. I've always liked trying out 'off-meta' shootybangs, so this is music to my ears.

Elsewhere in the update, Black Ops Cold War has a brand new zombies map called Mauer Der Toten that also features a handful of new tools to help you blitz through the undead. There's the Mule Kick Perk that lets you carry a third weapon and even a robotic companion that'll stand by your side and sling lead with you.

For a look at all the weapon tweaks and everything else arriving with Call Of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War's Season 4 mid-season update, the patch notes have you covered.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch