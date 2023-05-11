If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chaotic deckbuilding FPS Friends Vs Friends comes out later this month

Come look at its delightful character selection screen

Colourful art showing a gang of anthropomorphic animals posing for a fight, in front of a logo for Friends Vs Friends
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

The tactical deck-building and chaotic shooting of Friends Vs Friends launches on May 30th, developers Brainwash Gang have announced. Think Neon White, but your handful of cards can blast pals away across beautifully stylish and dynamic maps. The RPS Treehouse has been excited about its multiplayer mayhem for a while, as Friends Vs Friends’ demo at PAX West was a heart-thumping good time. Treat yourself to the newest vibrant trailer below:

On top of your shooty weapons, the handful of cards each correspond to different powers. You can summon inflatable walls to bounce bullets back at foes, enlarge an enemy's head to score easy headshots, or whip out a katana to block incoming damage like a stylized Genji from Overwatch. Over time, you’ll unlock new cards which you can then upgrade, adding a strategic twist as you prepare ahead of time.

The trailer is absolutely gushing with style and colour, though my favourite part was the character selection screen. Timesplitters: Future Perfect and its seemingly random roster still keep me awake at night, yearning for more zany creations in my shooters. Friends Vs Friends scratches a similar itch with some of the coolest anthropomorphic designs you’ve ever seen, even if it's missing zombie chimps and deadly gingerbread people. Look below, they’re practically dripping with cool:

Character selection screen featuring cool crocs, cats, dogs, moose and more, in a screenshot from Friends Vs Friends.

Contrary to the title, Friends Vs Friends lets you play matchmade games against strangers (who you can become friends with, in fairness). There are both 1v1 and 2v2 game modes. Training grounds against bots. Post-launch plans for more cards, characters, maps, and homebase upgrades. And no pay-to-win dribble. The full package.

Friends Vs Friends is coming to PC via Steam for £8.50/€10/$10 on May 30th. There’ll also be a further 40% launch discount to sweeten the deal, and console friendos can look forward to the game later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Brainwash Gang, First person, Friends Vs Friends and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch