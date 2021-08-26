Cooler Master's adorably tiny NR200P PC case is down to $69

Cooler Master's NR200 is by far the most popular small form factor (SFF) PC case on the market right now, thanks to an easy-to-build design and space for surprisingly high-end components. The premium NR200P variant, which includes two case fans and both mesh and glass side panels, normally retails for $110 to $130, but today Woot is selling the NR200P for just $68.99. That's an outstanding price for a Mini ITX PC case of this calibre - so let me tell you all about it!

I've actually built an NR200P system myself recently, and was struck by both how easy it was to assemble and how much stuff you can actually fit inside what is a pretty tiny case. I opted for a B550 motherboard, Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Founders Edition and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (with 240mm AiO), and the whole system is super-quiet and well cooled as well, barely ever rising above 70C under load.

The whole chassis comes apart easily without tools, making it straightforward to maneouvre motherboards and cooling solutions into place, and there's room for high-end components including 330mm-long triple-slot graphics cards and up to 280mm AiO coolers - or air coolers up to the size of the popular Scythe Fuma 2. There are a lot of options for mounting locations, and with the standard Mini ITX motherboard and SFX or SFX-L power supply you'll have plenty of room to route cables and get everything fitting nicely.

For more information on the NR200P, check out the product page linked below or take a look at some reviews - you'll find plenty of positivity about this small form factor PC case! The NR200 and NR200P also feature prominently on the sffpc subreddit, if you're looking to see what kind of systems people have built in this top case.

The white colourway of the NR200P has already sold out, so snap up the equally good-looking black model before it goes too!