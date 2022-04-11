Corsair's critically-acclaimed 7000D Airflow PC case is 27% off at Amazon UK

The Corsair 7000D Airflow hasn't been reviewed here at RPS, but I've brought it up today for two reasons: because it's heavily discounted over at Amazon UK, and because it's a case I've been using to house my main PC for the past six months. I've become a big fan of it in that time - it's spacious, easy to build in, cool and clean - and the only real downside is the price.

The case debuted late last year for a princely £240, expensive even for a large form factor case, but now it's down to £175 - a more reasonable ask given its full tower size and laundry list of features, which I'll tell you about presently.

So: let's quickly run through this case's characteristics. The first thing you'll notice is the size - it's 60cm tall, 55cm deep and ~25cm thick, for a total volume of 80 litres. So think standard PC case dimensions, but inflated to a size that even full-size ATX motherboards will have plenty of space top and bottom for radiators, power supplies, cables, graphics cards in vertical or horizontal orientations, and so on. There's room for about a dozen fans within, including top, front, bottom and side mounts, as well as enough clearance to accommodate even the largest CPU coolers (190mm) and GPUs (450mm). This size makes the case a little hard to maneouvre - unless you get some wheels - but I'm guessing that most people won't move their PC very often so this isn't a big deal.

There are plenty of big cases on the market though, and I reckon the 7000D Airflow distinguishes itself from its fellow big fellas in three areas: usability, thermals and aesthetics.

Ease of use is simple - there's tons of space for cable management, plenty of tie-down points, the sides of the case swing out (and can be removed altogether), there are removable panels to conceal cable clutter and convenient fan controls. After your build is complete, you'll also appreciate the top I/O: four USB-A ports, not the more common two, plus USB-C and a headphone jack. I have a ton of peripherals plugged in due to the whole reviewing-PC-hardware-for-a-living thing, and this case has been perfect for me.

Thermals next. This is the whole point of the Airflow model, compared to the vanilla 7000D, and basically means that glass panels are swapped for mesh ones to allow the fans within to pump cold air in and warm air out without impedance. This does result in more audible fan noise, but you can always dial back fan speeds to get a quieter system - something that's far easier to do than ramping up fans in a well-insulated but hot case.

Finally, aesthetics. Corsair really nailed it with the 4000D series, improved upon themselves with the 5000D and put the cherry on top with the 7000D. There are so many small touches here that show the effort the company's put in to make things look good - like the unique triangular pattern used for the mesh, the small yellow accents with the Corsair logo in various places, the beautiful look of an RGB-encrusted system through the dark glass of the side panel. The looks are more than skin-deep too, with impressive build quality throughout.

So: I really have to say that I love my 7000D Airflow. It ticks all the boxes for me, and whenever I walk into my room and see my computer looking all neat and shiny I feel a small surge of ridiculous pride. Its current price of £175 is the cheapest we've ever seen it, so do have a look if you're interested.