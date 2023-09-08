Crucial's 2TB P5 Plus SSD hits $88 at Newegg

Fast 2TB NVMe SSDs are continuing their downwards slide towards affordability, with Crucial's popular (and fast) P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD reaching a new low of $88 at Newegg today. That price is courtesy of a $10 discount when you use code SSACW527 and runs for today only.

The P5 Plus is a drive that we've covered many times over on the RPS Deals beat, as it comes very close in performance to the top options in its category - your Samsung 990 Pros and your WD SN850xs - while often costing much less.

The P5 Plus is a TLC drive with a DRAM cache, allowing it to hit some fairly impressive performance figures, even for a PCIe 4.0 drive. That includes a 6600MB/s maximum read speed with 5000MB/s maximum writes. For context, the 990 Pro that sits at the top of our 'fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD' rankings is rated for 7300MB/s and 6500MB/s writes, so this drive isn't a million miles away.

Random read/write ratings are often more indicative of real-world performance, and here again the P5 Plus is impressive without being class-leading. It's rated for up to 720K IOPS random reads and 700K IOPS random writes, compared to 1M+ for the 990 Pro. That's still noticeably faster than PCIe 3.0 drives, which topped out at around 500K-600K IOPS, and way faster than SATA SSDs, which were often in the sub-100K IOPS range.

We've covered the P5 Plus many times before, so let's leave it there for now. Be sure to check out our gaming SSD recommendations linked above for more information on the drives we rate most highly, and stay tuned for more PC deals as we discover them!