If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crucial's P3 NVMe SSD is down to £105 for a 2TB unit

A great price for a PCIe 3.0 SSD of this size.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
crucial p3 ai upscaled nvme ssd

After a £69 discount (nice), the Crucial P3 has become the most affordable 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD on Amazon. You'll now pay just £105 for this drive, a great deal that works out to just 5.3p per gigabyte.

The Crucial P3 has impressive specs that more or less max out the PCIe 3.0 connection, with maximums of around 3500MB/s sequential reads and 3000MB/s sequential writes. Random read and write speeds are also strong, at 650K and 700K IOPS respectively. In terms of metrics like game load times and OS boot times, you should expect excellent results, and that means it's quite easy to recommend the P3 for most people.

So this all sounds pretty good - so what's the catch? Well, the Crucial P3 is a QLC drive with no DRAM cache, so while it does impress in terms of capacity per pound, it does suffer from worse sustained performance than TLC drives that do have DRAM caches. To wit, a friend of mine recently picked up this drive for recording video, and it slowed down fairly substantially once the SLC cache was exhausted - we're talking write speeds of around 100MB/s instead of the 3000MB/s quoted for the max sequential write speeds. You're not likely to run into this limit when, for example, downloading Linux ISOs or 4K video files, but you might run into it in more strenuous and unabating content creation tasks like my friend discovered above. For that reason, for heavier content creation tasks where you're going to be writing data continuously, you're better off with a TLC drive with DRAM, such as the higher-grade Crucial P5 or P5 Plus.

Of course, we also have a good write-up of other recommended drives here in the best SSDs for gaming.

I hope you found this deal useful - be sure to let me know what you think in the comments, and hang loose!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch