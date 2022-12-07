Crucial's P5 Plus NVMe SSD is down to £91 at Amazon UK

The Crucial P5 Plus is one of those drives that turn up in these deals articles a lot. That's because it's designed to undercut the likes of the WD SN850, Seagate Firecuda 530 and Samsung 980 Pro, offering slightly slower sequential speeds at a lower price point. That tradeoff is one that I'd make in almost every situation, as you'll definitely notice the extra money in your wallet more than you'll notice a fractional difference in game load times!

The P5 Plus's 1TB model is the one discounted today, with a drop to £90.86 - that's the lowest price we've ever recorded for this model and a good value for a high-end SSD suitable for PC and PS5.

We've covered this drive a few times so I'll quickly run through the specs, but the main thing is that you're getting a significantly faster drive than the first PCIe 4.0 models released, but just a tiny bit behind the very fastest 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 designs. That means maximum sequential reads of 6600MB/s and writes of 5000MB/s.

Random speeds are also competitive but not chart-topping: 630K IOPS reads and 700K IOPS writes. (By comparison, the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs like Samsung's recently released 990 Pro top out around 1.4M IOPS in reads and 1.5M IOPS in writes - but costs significantly more at £155 for 1TB model. The WD SN850x is almost as powerful and does cost less than £100, for what it's worth.)

As usual, you'll need to have a PCIe 4.0 compatible laptop or desktop motherboard to use this drive at its full speed. That includes most models released within the past three years; on the desktop side of things, you'll be looking mostly at Z590 and H560 (Intel) and their successors, or X570 and B550 (AMD) and their successors. (There are also a handful of Z490 boards that support PCIe 4.0 with the right CPU installed; as always, Google is your friend here.)

All things considered, the P5 Plus is a great shout for PC (or even PS5, although you may want to add a heatsink to meet Sony's recommendations).