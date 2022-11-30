If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crucial's P5 Plus NVMe SSD is down to £92.51 for a 1TB size

A PC and PS5-compatible PCIe 4.0 drive at a rather low price.
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd
Published on
a photo of a crucial p5 plus nvme ssd on a computer motherboard, highlighted in blue light

The Crucial P5 Plus is the best value 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 drive, with sequential speeds up to 6600MB/s that make it ideal for anything from mid-range to high-end gaming rigs or the PS5. Its TLC NAND and DRAM cache also mean that performance remains high even in sustained write scenarios, unlike cheaper QLC/no-DRAM drives.

The Crucial P5 Plus normally costs £100+, but today it's down to £92.51 on Amazon UK - one of the best prices we've seen for this model although not quite the best ever.

Here's what we said about the P5 Plus the last time it was on sale:

It's a 6600MB/s drive, in terms of its maximum sequential read speeds, but as commenters quite rightly pointed out last time its random read speed is slightly more indicative of real-world performance in tasks like loading games. This is rated at 630K IOPS for reading, which puts the drive some way behind the fastest SSDs we've tested like the Samsung 980 Pro and WD SN850 (1000K IOPS). However, in real-world testing conducted by various RPS fan-zines, the P5 Plus does alright!

The P5 Plus is definitely worth picking up at this reduced price, but if you don't need the higher speeds, the Crucial P3 is a cheaper option that uses QLC NAND flash memory and a DRAM-less design. The 2TB model is currently down to £105, so getting double the storage for not much more is a pretty good deal - it just depends if you need something that can handle sustained writes (P5) or something that is just fast for regular use (P3).

So what do you think? Is it a goer? Let me know!

