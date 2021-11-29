Black Friday may be over - technically - but PC hardware sellers are still keeping plenty of prices low for Cyber Monday. Some hefty deals are therefore still ripe for the picking, like this huge saving on the MSI Optix MAG272CQR gaming monitor.

So, what's so great about this swish looking screen? Our full Optix MAG272CQR review can give you all the finer details, but allow me to provide the short version. First, this is a large (27 inch) curved monitor, sitting at 1500R - a curvature that is ideal for any modern gaming set up. It both gives a wide field of view and is easy on the eye. Speaking of, there is a myriad of modes that can help the user too, like a blue light filter or night vision to brighten up the pitch black areas. All these features are geared towards fast-paced and precise gaming, like shooters and strategy titles.

Its slick performance is owed to some impressive specs, like the MAG272CQR's high 165Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time. The 2560x1440 resolution also keeps the picture sharp across the generously-proportioned panel. Katharine found HDR performance lacking when she tested it, but with some superb non-HDR colour performance right out of the box, it can still make your games look great.

MSI's screen also has some funky customisable LED lights on it, that can provide a complimentary ambient lighting to your set up. These can be synced with any other MSI hardware that also uses their Mystic Light system - just in case you' were looking for that're into that sort of thing.

Physically, the monitor is quite large, but is not intrusive and won't take up excessive space. It has a fully height-adjustable stand to make life on your desk a little more comfortable, and comes with both HDMI and USB connections. It even has a headphone jack, which is often an oversight for monitors.