Cyber Monday makes the Hyper 212 Evo V2 CPU cooler even cheaper

It may be below freezing outside, but that doesn't mean our hard working PCs will keep as cool. Even a modest gaming rig will be filled with components kicking out heat for long periods of time, so it's vital to equip your CPU with a competent cooler like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2.

Thankfully, Cyber Monday is here with a deal that knocks a few quid off what was already an affordable chiller, making it even better for first-time builders and anyone looking to upgrade from stock coolers on a limited budget.

The Hyper 212 Evo V2 is, like its many predecessors in the Hyper 212 line, designed to be capable yet affordable, and here Amazon has shaved off a few more quid to make it just £26. An improved and more compact version of the original Evo, the Evo V2 is built to support the latest CPU's from AMD and Intel, so won't have any issues sliding in to your setup. Besides some handy thermal paste, the cooler comes with helpful accessories to aid installation in case you want to further improve its cooler by adding a second fan, including secondary mounting brackets and splitter cables.

Hardware ed James keeps a Hyper 212 Evo V2 among his testing arsenal, and it came within just a few degrees of some expensive liquid coolers on the Intel Core i5-12600K. Here's what he has to say about this cooler in general; "I had some some ancient 212 model in one of my very first PC builds, and it's nice to see this modern version keep up that tradition of being cheap yet thoroughly not-rubbish. It's effective on all but the most ludicrous CPUs, fairly quiet, and an absolute doddle to install, which like the price is something you want to see when you're speccing out your own first build." Nice.

From my own personal experience, I can also say that the fan on the Evo V2 is super quiet. I wasn't even sure if my PC was on, it makes such a small noise. Fair warning, though: take extra care during installation, as those radiator edges are sharp.

Black Friday is over but many of its best deals remain available on Cyber Monday, so check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for our curated picks of offers on all kinds of PC gaming hardware. We're also keeping track of the best Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals, the best Cyber Monday SSD deals, the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals and many more.

