Cyberpunk 2077 joins the list of Steam Deck verified games

Night City in any city

Jackie is held at gunpoint by two criminals in Cyberpunk 2077

It’s 2023 and Cyberpunk 2077 finally works… on the Steam Deck, I mean (it’s worked elsewhere for a while now.) The open-world RPG has always been playable on the portable machine, but it’s now Steam Deck verified - meaning Valve have tested it and used their almighty wisdom to determine it’ll run without a hitch.

I prefer to play games on the Steam Deck whenever I can, (my bed is comfy) but its portability probably makes 2077's constant phone calls and text messages feel more natural. Yes, I would like to be inundated with texts from criminal overlords while I’m on a TFL train. Although I’d probably keep my brightness down, just in case an NPC sexts me on the bus.

A Steam Deck verified tag comes just in time, as Cyberpunk’s first big expansion Phantom Liberty is due sometime this year. Phantom Liberty brings back Keanu’s Johnny Silverhand while adding another loveable Hollywood dad: Idris Elba, aka the guy that voiced Knuckles the echidna. We don’t know too much else about the expansion, apart from the fact it’ll cost real-world eddies.

Cyberpunk 2077 joins The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the deckbuilding spin-off Thronebreaker as CDPR’s other Steam Deck-verified titles. The studio say “there is no plan to provide additional Steam Deck optimisations for our legacy titles,” so we'll likely need to wait for CDPR's Witcher remake until we can take the 2007 RPG on the go.

If you’re looking for other games to play on your bulky little machine, RPS has a list of the 30 best games to play on the Steam Deck. Not a fan of our picks? No worries, there are over 7000 other games verified for Steam Deck, so, take your pick.

