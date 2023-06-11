Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's system requirements have been announced and affect the base game

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got a new trailer and release date earlier this evening. Developers CD Projekt Red then followed up by sharing the expansion's system requirements, which includes a GeForce GTX1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB in order to hit 1080p at 30fps as minimum spec.

CDPR also say they're amending the system requirements to the base game and will no longer supporting hard disk drives.

This is one of those instances where a picture of a table is worth a thousand words, so here are the system requirements in full (click to embiggen):

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's system requirements.

CD Projekt Red have also written the requirements in text format, alongside an explanation for why they're changing the system requirements to the base game.

Firstly, they say they want to "better represent" the minimum system requirements to run the game at 1080p at 30fps. Second, they say they're going to stop supporting HDDs, because "SSDs offer faster loading times, improved streaming, and better overall performance when compared to HDDs." While this doesn't mean that Cyberpunk 2077 will suddenly stop working on machines that have an HDD or meet the old minimum spec, they do say that they're going to "discontinue active support for them and stop testing the game on those setups."

A lot of companies release minimum, recommended and 'best' system requirements without providing any indication of at what resolution or frames per second the game is expected to run at with those settings. It's good that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty isn't making that mistake.

The expansion, which continues the story of V and Johnny Silverhand while also starring a new character played by Idris Elba, is due for release on September 26th. If you're looking to upgrade before that day comes, check out our "How to build a PC" guide.

