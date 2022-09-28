Want to know how to get the best Cyberpunk 2077 Sandevistan? Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge resurgence in popularity after the release of the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix. Edgerunners gave us a brand new look at Night City, its inhabitants, and some of the incredibly impressive high-end cyberware you can use to give yourself truly superhuman abilities.

Prime among these high-tech pieces of cyberware is the Sandevistan - an operating system which gives its user dramatically heightened senses and temporary time dilation effects, allowing them to move at super speed. This is the cyberware used by David, the protagonist of Cyberpunk Edgerunners - and it's also available in Cyberpunk 2077 as a very powerful high-end piece of cybernetic gear.

Below we'll walk you through how to get your hands on the very best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077. We'll show you where to go to purchase the operating system, how to use it, and how to use mods to lower its cooldown so much that you can pretty much always have its potent effects active while fighting.

How to get the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

There are 10 different types of Sandevistan operating systems available in Cyberpunk 2077 (more on these in the next section). The best one in our opinion is the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4. By following the below steps, you can upgrade this Sandevistan to such an extent that it only has a 3 second cooldown, allowing you to spend most of your time fighting at super speed compared to your enemies.

Here are the steps to follow to get the best Sandevistan operating system in Cyberpunk 2077. We'll go over each step in greater detail below.

Increase Street Cred to 27. Increase Reflexes to 15. Earn 28,000 Eurodollars. Purchase the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 from Fingers in Japantown. Increase Crafting to 18 and unlock the Edgerunner Artisan perk. Craft 3 Legendary Heatsink mods. Equip the Heatsink mods onto the Sandevistan. Equip your favourite melee weapon and go nuts.

The first step after fulfilling the prerequisites is to purchase the Sandevistan from Fingers, a Ripperdoc located in Japantown, Westbrook. Find him on the map using the screenshot below:

You can find Fingers once you've started Act 2 of the Cyberpunk 2077 story questline. Once you reach 27 Street Cred you can purchase the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 from him for 28,000 Eurodollars.

Notably, Fingers also plays a role in the main quest, "The Space In Between". If you punch him or kill him during this quest, you will be barred from buying anything from him forever afterwards.

The QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 requires 15 Reflexes to install. Once you reach at least 15 Reflexes, you can visit any Ripperdoc in Night City to install it.

This Sandevistan is the most powerful one available thanks both to its low cooldown (15 seconds by default), and its three mod slots, which allows you to install the powerful Heatsink mod 3 times. The best Heatsink mod will reduce the Sandevistan's cooldown by 4 seconds, so with 3 Heatsinks installed, the cooldown is lowered to a ridiculously small 3 seconds.

To get your hands on 3 Legendary Heatsinks, you'll need to make use of the Cyberpunk 2077 crafting system to craft them yourself. To do this, spend some time increasing your Crafting stat until you hit 18 Crafting. Then, unlock the Edgerunner Artisan perk so you can start crafting Legendary versions of items.

Each Legendary Heatsink costs the following to craft:

12 Common Item Components

8 Uncommon Item Components

5 Rare Item Components

3 Epic Item Components

2 Legendary Item Components

Once you've crafted them, head to a Ripperdoc and install each one into your Sandevistan to lower the cooldown to just 3 seconds.

How to use the Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

Activating the Sandevistan gives you the Sandevistan status effect. While under its effects, time appears to slow down for you, allowing you to move at super speed compared to those around you.

It's best to use melee weapons alongside the Sandevistan, because any bullets you fire will leave your gun in slow-motion, whereas melee weapons will hit at your increased speed. For the best effects we'd recommend using either the Gorilla Arms, Mantis Blades, or Monowire alongside the Sandevistan.

Every Sandevistan type in Cyberpunk 2077

Above are the steps on how to get the best possible Sandevistan type in our opinion, but there are plenty of other versions of the Sandevistan operating system developed by different corporations which bestow different effects. Check out the full list of Sandevistan types in Cyberpunk 2077 below.

Name Rarity Requirements Effects Cooldown Mod Slots Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.1 Uncommon 6 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 8s.

+5% damage for duration. 30s 0 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.2 Rare 9 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 12s.

+10% damage for duration. 30s 1 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.3 Epic 12 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 16s.

+15% damage for duration. 15s 2 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.4 Legendary 15 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 16s.

+15% damage, +15% crit chance for duration. 30s 3 Militech "Falcon" Sandevistan Mk.5 Legendary / Iconic 20 Reflexes Slows time to 30% for 18s.

+15% damage, +20% crit chance, +20% crit damage for duration 60s 3 QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 Legendary 15 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 12s.

+15% damage, +15% crit chance for duration. 15s 3 QianT "Warp Dancer" Sandevistan Mk.5 Legendary / Iconic 18 Reflexes Slows time to 10% for 8s.

+15% damage, +10% crit chance, +50% crit damage for duration. 30s 3 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.1 Uncommon 6 Reflexes Slows time to 62% for 8s.

+10% crit chance for duration. 30s 0 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.2 Rare 9 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 12s.

+15% crit chance for duration. 30s 1 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.3 Epic 12 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 16s.

+20% crit chance for duration. 30s 2

If you've followed all the steps laid out above, you'll now be more or less unstoppable whenever you decide to make use of your Legendary Sandevistan cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077. If you want to take a look at other ways to become the most powerful Legend Night City has seen, check out our best Cyberpunk 2077 builds guide. Alternatively, consult our primer on how to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077 if you need some help getting the eddies you need. Or you can make love rather than war with our Cyberpunk 2077 romance options guide.