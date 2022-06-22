Looking for a list of all dead drop locations in The Cycle: Frontier? Rather than battling it out until just one player is left standing like in traditional battle royales, in The Cycle: Frontier you drop in, loot, complete missions, and extract. Many of these missions involve delivering items to specific yellow crates dotted about the map, known as Dead Drop containers.

To use a dead drop location to complete a mission, simply open the yellow crate, place the items you wish to deposit in the container's inventory, then click the "Deposit" button. That's the easy part. The hard part is finding these well-hidden dead drop containers in the first place.

Below we'll show you how to find every single dead drop container on both the maps in The Cycle: Frontier. We've put together annotated maps for both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls, and we also explain where to go to find each dead drop.

The Cycle: Frontier dead drop locations

There are 16 dead drop locations in The Cycle: Frontier - 8 on Bright Sands, and 8 on Crescent Falls. These dead drop locations always stay the same each match, so you can easily learn where to go to reach each one. Below you'll find maps pinpointing each location, along with a written description of how to reach each dead drop.

Bright Sands dead drop locations:

Crescent Falls dead drop locations:

Waterfall Lab dead drop (Waterfall Lab, Bright Sands)

The Waterfall Lab Dead Drop is found under a desk inside the Waterfall Lab itself. Head to the stairs on the south side, then head through the north corridor and turn left to reach the room with the desk inside.

Satellite Dish dead drop (Comms Tower, Bright Sands)

One of two Comms Tower dead drops - don't get them mixed up! To find the Satellite Dish dead drop, head to the base of the satellite dish itself, and then find the large pipes nearby which run along the floor north-to-south. The dead drop is hugging the southmost point of those pipes, right next to the satellite dish.

Comms Tower dead drop (Comms Tower, Bright Sands)

The actual Comms Tower dead drop is at the base of the giant tower in the southwest corner of the Comms Tower region. The dead drop is atop the tower's foundation, on the south side. You can use the nearby rocks to climb up there.

Gate A dead drop (Base Camp, Bright Sands)

The Gate A dead drop is found just outside Base Camp. Head up the giant ramp to the west of Base Camp, but just before you reach the top, climb up the left side of the ramp, onto the grass. Here you'll find the dead drop.

Main Office dead drop (Base Camp, Bright Sands)

The Main Office dead drop is in (surprise surprise) the main office which overlooks the main interior of Base Camp (where the Marauder hangs out) from the southwest side. You can get into the Main Office either from the centre or by approaching Base Camp from the southwest cliff. Once in the office, head to the right-hand corner nearest the window, and you'll find the dead drop there.

Gate C dead drop (Base Camp, Bright Sands)

From the centre of Base Camp, head up the stairs on the east-northeast side, and straight through the door in front of you. On the right just past the door is a large crate, and hidden behind it is the Gate C dead drop.

Deep Underground Elevator dead drop (East Collection Point, Bright Sands)

The Deep Underground Elevator dead drop is accessible from East Collection Point. To reach the underground entrance, enter East Collection Point from the north side, turn right, and enter the open room directly in front of you, partway up the stairs. There may be lasers guarding this entrance, in which case you'll need to follow the nearby wires and unhook the battery if you don't want to cause lots of noise.

After you're in, follow the stairs down, head straight along towards the yellow door, then turn right and head to the end of the corridor. Here you'll find a ramp that leads even further down; follow it until you finally reach the dead drop location.

There is another, much quicker entrance to this dead drop, which is found on the south side of East Collection Point next to the three large blue silos. But this entrance is also blocked by lasers, and they can only be turned off from inside the underground. So either go the other way, or just head straight through the lasers and prepare for the loud alarm that follows.

Swamp Skeleton dead drop (Swamp Camp, Bright Sands)

The Swamp Skeleton dead drop is found under one of the central rib-bones on the south of the Swamp Skeleton's spine. It is directly east of the small hospital building with the blue beds, and can be found nestled in amongst some large tree roots coming out of the water.

Nutrion Office dead drop (Nutrion Farms Processing, Crescent Falls)

The Nutrion Office dead drop is found under the desk in the office upstairs in the southeast corner of Nutrion Farms Processing. You can reach it either from climbing the stairs inside the complex, or by climbing up the south side of the building from the outside and entering straight into the office.

Storage Room dead drop (Nutrion Farms Processing, Crescent Falls)

The Storage Room dead drop is located just outside the Nutrion Farms processing building, but still in the compound. Head to the east side of the building and you'll find a numer of large stacked crates. On the floor next to these crates, on the side facing the building, you'll find the dead drop.

Garage Office dead drop (Greens Prospect, Crescent Falls)

The Garage Office can be found underground in the southwest corner of Greens Prospect. The very corner room is the Garage Office, and the dead drop is in the very corner of that same room. Alternatively, you can partially climb the cliff on the left side of the wide southern entrance into Greens Prospect, and you'll be able to quickly enter the Garage Office.

Stockpile dead drop (Greens Prospect, Crescent Falls)

The Stockpile dead drop is well-hidden in amongst the shelves in the northern part of Greens Prospect. From the centre of Greens Prospect, enter the warehouse to the north (through the door marked Cashier 2), and head behind the shelves right in front of you. The second row of shelves is partially covered by a large slab of concrete. Head into the corner and peek around the slab to find the dead drop.

Fulfilment Center dead drop (Greens Prospect, Crescent Falls)

The Fulfilment Center dead drop is easier to find than the others in this area. Simply head to the building in Greens Prospect marked on the map above, then go behind the yellow rails and you'll find the dead drop on a half-height shelf on the left.

Server Room dead drop (Starport Admin, Crescent Falls)

To get to the Server Room, head through the southeast portion of Starport Admin until you reach the doorway next to the graffiti which reads "I SAW THE DANGER!!". Head through the doorway then immediately turn right and take the stairs down.

Head through the next room (don't go down the next set of stairs) and you'll enter the Server Room. The dead drop is in the southwest corner of the room, on top of a cardboard box.

Cafeteria dead drop (Starport Admin, Crescent Falls)

The best way to reach the Cafeteria dead drop is by heading into Starport Admin via the bridge from Starport Warehouse. Then take the first door on the right, and then the second door on the right after that. Behind the chair in front of you is the Cafeteria dead drop.

Pinnacle Lab dead drop (Pinnacle Labs, Crescent Falls)

The Pinnacle Labs dead drop is nestled right against the top-right corner of the Crescent Falls map. Head outside Pinnacle Lab on the northeast side, and follow the rock wall around until you find the dead drop hidden next to a large yellow and black plant sprouting from the floor.

That's every single dead drop location across both maps in The Cycle: Frontier. You'll need to head to every single one of these dead drops at some point during your quests, so prepare to travel all over both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls. If you need some help preparing for the journeys ahead, take a look at our comprehensive beginner's guide to The Cycle: Frontier.