If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Cycle: Frontier Smart Mesh locations: The best place to find Smart Mesh in The Cycle: Frontier

Here's where to go to find Smart Mesh
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
Concept art for The Cycle: Frontier depicting an overgrown habitat station.

Looking for Smart Mesh in The Cycle: Frontier? The Cycle: Frontier has you drop down repeatedly onto the deadly world of Fortuna III, scavenge useful loot, and then extract. At first the materials you're after are fairly easy to come by. But then you're asked to find Smart Mesh, and Smart Mesh is quite a bit harder to find than anything you may have seen thus far.

Fear not. Below, we'll walk you through the very best places to go to find lots of Smart Mesh in a short space of time. Seeing as it's such a useful material, we've also listed all the possible items and pieces of gear you can craft using Smart Mesh.

Watch on YouTube

Where to find Smart Mesh in The Cycle: Frontier

Smart Mesh is an important gateway material into the mid-game of The Cycle: Frontier. It can be found in Bright Sands in Base Camp and the northwest section of the map, but the drop rates for Smart Mesh are so rare that you really should search for them on Crescent Falls instead.

Here are the very best places to find Smart Mesh:

  1. Outside Lakeside Building (Crescent Falls)
  2. Greens Prospect (Crescent Falls)
  3. Starport Warehouse / Starport Admin (Crescent Falls)
  4. Southwest of Nutrion Farms Processing (Crescent Falls)

Here are all these locations marked on the map:

A map of Crescent Falls in The Cycle: Frontier, with the best locations to find Smart Mesh marked.
The best Smart Mesh farming locations on Crescent Falls.

For those unfamiliar with Crescent Falls, the Starport area is probably the area of the map which sees most player traffic, so going there is always dangerous. Searching on the southwest edge of Lakeside Building is a much safer and more lucrative alternative, and is my recommendation for where you should try first if you need to find Smart Mesh in bulk.

What is Smart Mesh used for in The Cycle: Frontier?

Smart Mesh is a very important material in The Cycle: Frontier. Not only will you need it to complete certain faction quests, but it's also used to craft Print Resin, a very useful component which goes into creating scopes for your weapons when combined with Optic Glass.

And that's not all. Here's everything you can make at the Gear Printer using Smart Mesh:

  • Heavy Duty Backpack (12,000 K-Marks, 1 Smart Mesh, 1 Titan Ore, 1 Dustbloom)
  • Epic Shield (46,000 K-Marks, 3 Smart Mesh, 1 Titan Ore, 3 Hardened Bone Plates)
  • Small Suppressor (4,900 K-Marks, 3 Aluminum Scrap, 5 Pistons, 1 Smart Mesh)
  • Medium Suppressor (4,900 K-Marks, 3 Aluminum Scrap, 5 Pistons, 1 Smart Mesh)
  • Print Resin (3 Pale Ivy Blossom, 1 Smart Mesh)

Suppressors are very useful attachments to use in the mid-game of Cycle: Frontier. As you'll know if you read my Cycle: Frontier beginner's guide, silence is golden in this game. But it's also useful to hoard Smart Mesh so you can create the highest tier of backpack, as well as purple shields, to give yourself the highest chance of survival.

If you find yourself needing to stash Smart Mesh anywhere for a faction quest, be sure to check out our list of all Cycle: Frontier dead drop locations. You can also check out some of our other item location guides for useful materials such as Titan Ore and Pale Ivy Blossom, or give yourself the perfect gun to defend your hard-earned Smart Mesh with our guide to the best weapons in The Cycle: Frontier.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On The Cycle: Frontier

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch