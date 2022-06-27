Looking for Titan Ore in The Cycle: Frontier? It's an aptly impressive name for a very valuable and hard to come by type of ore that grows in certain areas of Fortuna III. As a prospector, you'll be expected to go out and find Titan Ore at times - at which point, you may scratch your head and wonder where you need to go to get it.

Below we'll explore both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls and show you exactly where to go to find the highest concentrations of Titan Ore veins in The Cycle: Frontier. Further down we'll also go into detail about what exactly you can build using pure Titan Ore.

Where to find Titan Ore in The Cycle: Frontier

Titan Ore is one of the most valuable ores you can find in The Cycle: Frontier. Titan Ore veins aren't as common as Veltecite or Nickel veins, and each possible item of Ore you find in those veins have just a 10% chance of being pure Titan Ore, and a 90% chance of being the less valuable Brittle Titan Ore. So if you want to gather Titan Ore in bulk, you'd best know where the highest concentrations of ore reside.

Here are the very best places to find Titan Ore on both maps:

Dig Site (Bright Sands) Abandoned Mine with Mine Access Key (Bright Sands) East Caverns (Bright Sands) East of Geothermal Plant (Crescent Falls) Starport Admin (Crescent Falls)

Here are all these locations marked on the maps:

Best Titan Ore farming locations on Bright Sands.

Best Titan Ore farming locations on Crescent Falls.

Dig Site is likely the best place to find Titan Ore in bulk, but it's a popular area and the ore is often guarded by a Marauder. If you want a safer location, check out the Abandoned Mine (as long as you bring the Mine Access Key with you), or East Caverns (both lower and upper levels).

Unusually, Bright Sands is overall a better map for this valuable resource than Crescent Falls, which is more dangerous and has fewer patches of Titan Ore throughout. But if you're on Crescent Falls, I'd advise heading to the cave east of Geothermal Plant for your Titan Ore needs. That, or try your luck at Starport - the most populous area in The Cycle: Frontier.

What is Titan Ore used for in The Cycle: Frontier?

Titan Ore is used to complete many quests and jobs for the three factions in The Cycle: Frontier. It's also very valuable (even Brittle Titan Ore can fetch a decent price), so it's great for selling to Factions to earn more K-Marks and Faction levels. But Titan Ore is also a crafting resource for certain powerful items.

Here's everything you can make at the Gear Printer using Titan Ore:

Heavy Duty Backpack (12,000 K-Marks, 1 Smart Mesh, 1 Dustbloom, 1 Titan Ore)

(12,000 K-Marks, 1 Smart Mesh, 1 Dustbloom, 1 Titan Ore) Epic Shield (46,000 K-Marks, 3 Smart Mesh, 1 Titan Ore, 3 Hardened Bone Plates)

(46,000 K-Marks, 3 Smart Mesh, 1 Titan Ore, 3 Hardened Bone Plates) Epic Light Converter mod (8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore)

(8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore) Epic Light Creature Damage mod (8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore)

(8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore) Epic Medium Converter mod (8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore)

(8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore) Epic Medium Creature Damage mod (8,000 K-Marks, 5 Pistons, 1 Autoloader, 1 Titan Ore)

All of these items are very useful. The jump upwards from blue to purple armour isn't massive, but it's still a difference that could save your life. Heavy Duty Backpacks are useful if you can afford them, and the Converter and Creature Damage mods are excellent, vital attachments if you want to kit yourself out with some of the best weapons in The Cycle: Frontier.

That wraps up this quick guide on where to go to find Titan Ore in The Cycle. If you're not quite at the stage where you need to start earning Titan Ore in large quantities, you may want to read through our The Cycle: Frontier beginner's guide to help speed up your progress through the game. Elsewhere you can check up on other important item locations such as Optic Glass and Pale Ivy Blossom, or check out our guide on the different Cycle: Frontier dead drop locations.