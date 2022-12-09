If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead By Daylight devs unveil post-apocalyptic PvP game Meet Your Maker

Behaviour Interactive's new "building-and-raiding" game will release April 4th 2023
During The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive announced that their new PvP raid game Meet Your Maker will debut next year on April 4th 2023. This is a wholly new IP from the studio, who you might know as the creators behind survival horror slasher, Dead By Daylight. Check out what Behaviour Interactive mean exactly by a "building-and-raiding game" by watching the trailer below.

Meet Your Maker sees players building and defending their own fortresses complete with mazes, guards, and traps, while other players try and raid said fortress. To win as a raider, you need to reach the centre of the build, grab a glowing orb, and make it out alive. Winning as a builder entails designing a tower that no one can successfully survive. The story gubbins is that you're a "Custodian of the Chimera," a living experiment created as a last resport to save Earth - whatever that means.

Essentially, it's an action PvP where you're trying to outsmart other players. You can attempt runs solo or with a friend in a team of two via online co-op. One devious detail is that builders can watch replays of raiders getting pummeled, sliced, and incinerated to death in their own creations - lovely.

Meet Your Maker will launch in April next year, but if you'd like to gear up for some building, raiding action sooner, you can sign up for beta access over on Behaviour Interactive's official website.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

