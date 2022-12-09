Dead Cells is getting Castlevania themed DLC in 2023

Looks like Dead Cellsis honoring its gaming ancestors in its next DLC titled Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. Hell yeah, it's a Castlevania crossover. Announced at The Game Awards this evening, developers Motion Twin announced the DLC with a lavishly animated trailer in which our flame-headed Dead Cells protagonist finds a gateway to a mysterious castle where they meet Castlevania's Alucard, Richter Belmont, and of course the big bad boy himself, Dracula. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer doesn't reveal much about the DLC, but the game's Steam page gives us some snippets of info. The DLC will have 51 Castelvania songs, 14 iconic weapons (including the throwing axes, the Vampire Killer whip, and holy water), 20 outfits, a whole new enemy roster, three bosses, and a new storyline. That's a lot of Castlevania.

You'll get to explore the innards of Dracula's gothic castle which will be filled with all sorts of new ghosties and ghoulies for you to brawl with. Ritcher and Alucard will be allies throughout your journey, helping you navigate the castle's maze of corridors and lending your their weapons.

I'll pop some screenshots below from the DLC's Steam Page. It's pretty cool seeing Castlevania's iconic features in Dead Cell's pixel art style. There's no release date yet, but we do know that Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will arrive sometime on PC in 2023.

