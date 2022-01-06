Dead Cells' latest DLC The Queen And The Sea is out now

If you’ve been hankering for more Dead Cells, then you’re in luck. The game’s next paid expansion is out now and has you dive into some nautical newness. It's called The Queen And The Sea and is home to shipwrecks and lighthouses infested with monsters, mainly. And a throwable shark. That’s me sold.

Following previous paid expansions The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, The Queen And The Sea adds new weapons, enemies, bosses, and two new biomes you’ll need to battle through: The Infested Shipwreck and The Lighthouse. These areas act as alternatives to the High Peak Castle, Derelict Distillery, and Throne Room biomes, so you’ll encounter them in the latter stages of a run. Beat the DLC and you’ll be rewarded with a new ending too.

Developers Evil Empire (who’ve since taken over from Motion Twin) have labelled the new expansion “late-game content” and yes, I can vouch for that. I spent some time with it over the last few days and it kicked my butt. The Infested Shipwreck is this claustrophobic dice through a sunken vessel covered with spikes and eldritch abominations. The Lighthouse? Never reached it, mate. But it’s a mad dash to the top as flames rise from below, so that's good.

Manage to make it through both new biomes and you’ll face off against the Queen, who’s handy with a blade, has magical powers, and can grab you by the throat and chuck you into the sky. She looks hard as nails, basically. While I’ve not so much as graced her Lighthouse, I did find some fun stuff! Like a little blob creature that follows me around and attacks things. There’s also a massive shark that you can lob at enemies, so I’m fishing around for that now.

You can pick up The Queen And The Sea DLC on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for £4.49/$4.99/€4.99. It's also on your Playstations, Xboxes, and Switches if that's your bag. Motion Twin says that this isn’t the end for Dead Cells expansions, either. They plan on releasing more free DLC “for at least another year”, with a “good chunk of content planned and being worked on right now”.